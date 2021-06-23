TRAVERSE CITY — The remainder of a transparency lawsuit against northern Michigan’s largest school district is back in motion.
Attorneys for Traverse City Area Public Schools and the Record-Eagle met for a status conference in front of 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer on Monday to have preliminary discussions on moving toward a possible resolution of the civil suit, which is entering its 18th month.
The Record-Eagle maintains that TCAPS and former Board of Education President Sue Kelly violated state transparency laws during the events that surrounded Ann Cardon’s resignation as superintendent in October 2019. Kelly remains on the board as a trustee.
The Record-Eagle claims TCAPS made “willful and intentional” violations of the Open Meetings and Freedom of Information acts to hide the reasons behind Cardon’s exit and that several board decisions were illegally made outside of an open session. The suit also claims FOIA requests were either inappropriately denied or delayed to prevent information regarding Cardon’s resignation from being made public.
Proceedings had been on hold since October when Elsenheimer granted a stay in the case until the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled on releasing a document created by Kelly at the center of the lawsuit. Elsenheimer ruled in July 2020 that a six-page complaint letter Kelly wrote against Cardon must be made public and that TCAPS could not keep the document from public view by attaching it the meeting minutes of the Oct. 7, 2019, closed session.
The Michigan Court of Appeals upheld Elsenheimer’s ruling in mid-May, and the TCAPS Board of Education approved release of the letter last week.
TCAPS Board President Scott Newman-Bale said releasing the letter cleared a hurdle that had slowed the suit’s progress. Newman-Bale made it clear during his campaign for the TCAPS school board and after he was elected that he wanted the district and the community to move past the lawsuit.
“Now that the letter is out and everything that can be in the public eye is in the public eye, I think we have a good chance at talking through the remaining differences and — hopefully — getting to a final resolution,” Newman-Bale said.
Record-Eagle Attorney Robin Luce Herrmann and TCAPS Attorney Greg Mair both said they expect to meet with a facilitator to try and find that resolution in the coming months. A deadline for facilitation is set for Oct. 1.
“We’re working on trying to resolve this,” Mair said. “We had a facilitator way back, but we never made it to that point.”
Mair could not say for sure if Elsenheimer’s ruling and the subsequent Court of Appeals ruling regarding the complaint letter will have any effect on the remaining Record-Eagle claims against his client, only to say that he will have “further dialogue” with TCAPS trustees and officials about resolving the case.
Newman-Bale said board is in full favor of putting the lawsuit behind TCAPS and focusing on “what makes a difference to the kids.”
“We are not under the impression that just because we released the letter that everything is good,” Newman-Bale said. “We’ve got a lot of work left to do to rebuild that trust — not just with the board and public or the board and the media. We have to rebuild trust among everyone.”
