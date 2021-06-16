TRAVERSE CITY — Lately Mike Terrell says he has never seen so many people on the trails.
Maybe the coronavirus pandemic had something to do with, maybe it’s his biweekly columns.
The dense history and guide to hiking the northwest Lower Peninsaula is now bound in one place. Terrell’s latest book “On The Trails of Northern Michigan,” released June 15. It’s an extensive trail guide for the Grand Traverse region with 73 columns, some of which talk about more than one trail.
“I like kind of solo hiking, I just like to be out there in the woods alone and enjoying it all,” Terrell said.
Terrell has been writing his On the Trail columns for more than three decades. He started writing them for the Record-Eagle as a freelance columnist in the mid-1980s, briefly wrote for the Northern Express from 2009 to 2014, then returned with the semi-weekly columns.
Many of the trails that span across 318 illustrated pages take the reader through Sleeping Bear Dune National Lakeshore, land held by the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy and Leelanau Conservancy. The farthest column listed is a trail near Wolverine in the Little Traverse Conservancy region just north of Wolverine.
He called the Traverse City region a fantastic outdoors area. He moved here after earning his journalism degree in Florida and living in Ohio and Indiana.
“Moving up here and finding out all that there was to do, the trails for bike riding, hiking and cross country ski, it just blossomed over the years since I’ve been here,” Terrell said. “When I first got up here the VASA (trail) was just getting started.”
It’s not the first book for the longtime outdoors writer.
He debuted a book about cross-country skiing trails in northern Michigan in 1994 and then wrote one on mountain biking trails in 1995. Terrell hadn’t wrote a book in the 25 years since.
Late last summer he got a call from National Writer Series Director Anne Stanton asking him if he ever considered doing a book on his columns. Stanton put Terrell in touch with Mission Point Press and the book released June 15.
“I went through picked out all the columns to go in it,” Terrell said. “I rewrote a few because they needed to kind of be updated, and maybe some information I had in there at that time wouldn’t apply for a book column.”
Terrell said the book isn’t geared toward long distance backpack hikers, who may spend a few days out on a trail. Instead he said it’s geared toward people who like to hike 3 to 5 miles on a day hike.
“A lot of these you can do in a couple hours, or some of them maybe even an hour and a half depending on how fast you are,” Terrell said. “Personally I’m not a fast hiker ... I’ll hike up into Arcadia dunes and maybe spend a half an hour sitting up there on the dune just looking at that beautiful blue Lake Michigan, delve into the blue skies, and occasionally see freighters going up and down there.”
One of his favorite hikes in the book is actually right in Traverse City — the Brown Bridge Quiet Area in East Bay Township.
Based on the early perception Terrell thinks people will like his book.
“I know people who’ve been reading my columns for years have been saying ‘it’s about time’ when I told them that that book was coming out,” Terrell said.
Record-Eagle Editor Nate Payne agreed.
“We’re ecstatic to see Mike’s extraordinary guidance compiled into this wonderful project,” Payne said. “Mike’s work, for years, has brought Record-Eagle readers to countless new corners of northern Michigan, and has introduced us all to forests, lakes, trails and streams that have become our favorite places.”
Bob Downes, the former editor of the Northern Express and author of his own to a guide to northern Michigan biking trails, is excited to see Terrell’s book go to print.
“Mike is the undisputed expert on the outdoors, in my opinion, in all of Michigan, if not the entire Midwest,” Downes said. “I’ve done quite a bit of exploring the outdoors myself, but I’m always in awe of what Mike discovers because he’s gone down pathways most of us had no clue they existed until he showed the way.”
The $24.99 book is available for purchase at the lobby of the Record-Eagle starting June 15.
