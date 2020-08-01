TRAVERSE CITY — The effort to recall three local school board members came up a little short.
About 11,700 signatures short.
The deadline for Justin Van Rheenen and Ian Ashton to submit the necessary 11,700 signatures to recall Traverse City Area Public Schools trustees Sue Kelly, Matt Anderson and Pam Forton came and went Friday without a single signature collected. Van Rheenen said the process could not even begin after the COVID-19 pandemic forced people to stay at home and socially distance. Passing a clipboard and a pen to more than 10,000 people wasn’t really an option, he said.
Although Van Rheenen was disappointed the process stopped in its tracks before it took off, he was “pleasantly surprised” with how the community got involved in the TCAPS Transparency movement and recall effort after former Superintendent Ann Cardon’s controversial resignation in October.
“I don’t think we ever could have seen the way they have stepped up,” he said. “That’s one big positive even in the midst of not being able to run with the recall. To see the community get more engaged and more proactive has been amazing.”
Had the recall effort been successful, six of the seven TCAPS board seats would be up for grabs Nov. 3.
Grand Traverse County Clerk Bonnie Scheele said the pandemic put up major roadblocks for any petition gathering for either recalls or potential candidates for local office.
“It did hinder the ability to circulate petitions for a recall election because people didn’t want to go door-to-door, obviously, during a pandemic,” Scheele said.
Van Rheenen has noticed changes in the board itself. He said he has seen trustees, the executive team and administration be more transparent and forthcoming with information — with the exception of the six-page complaint letter Kelly lodged against Cardon discussed in closed session.
Judge Kevin Elsenheimer, 13th Circuit Court, ordered the release of the letter Monday. Kelly said previously she would release the complaint with a court order, but the district’s legal team is delaying the release while it considers an appeal of Elsenheimer’s ruling.
“We can’t win everything, but we’ll take the wins we can get,” Van Rheenen said.
The simple process of just starting the recall put Kelly, Anderson, Forton and the rest of the board on notice that “we’re paying attention,” Van Rheenen said.
“We will — if we have to — go through these lengths to make sure our kids are taken care of in the long term,” he said. “We’re taking baby steps toward sweeping change, right now.”
Van Rheenen said the message and demands from the public to the board has not changed despite the failed recall. They will still hold the board accountable for transparency, good governance and fiscal responsibility.
“We won’t allow for anything less,” he said.
Another recall against trustees could come in the future. Van Rheenen said he won’t take it off the table.
“The recall is a tool of the people to express their displeasure with the officials they elected,” he said. “Our board has to understand they work for the people.”
Kelly, Anderson and Forton did not return requests for comment as of Friday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.