Since we’ve recently been reminiscing about the much-missed Film Fest in Traverse City, I’ve been thinking about old films that might be fun to see again.
One that stands out as particularly appropriate for these times is the Jim Carrey vehicle from 2004: “A Series of Unfortunate Events.”
If you haven’t seen it, be forewarned: It depicts, truly, a series of very unfortunate events that befall three orphaned children. But it’s also strangely uplifting as the children beat the odds in creative and remarkable ways.
Carrey is fantastic as the villainous Count Olaf. He chews up the scenery and he’s very funny doing it.
Some devoted fans who love the books by Lemony Snicket — the pen name for author Daniel Handler — hated this film since it was not true to the books. I haven’t read the books, so I was not disturbed by any departure from the source material. (But, after seeing the film, I want to read those books!)
In any case, the film does offer insight into the creative mind of Handler. And what stories he tells. The Baudelaire orphans are accomplished: They invent things. They read a lot and remember what they’ve read. (And the baby bites things, which sometimes helps.)
Yet, to me, one of the greatest characteristics of these three children is their skepticism. They need to be skeptical, given the trouble they’re in. They remind me of good reporters. They don’t just accept everything they’re told; they look for proof.
And they see through the façade — in this case, the many disguises of the evil Count Olaf.
The adventures of the children are entertaining, even comical, in spite of the impending tragedy that often befalls the hapless adults after they’ve met them, thanks to Olaf.
But there is meaning here that transcends the stories.
And, if we view our community as an extended family of sorts, there’s a message here for all of us. One that stands out is when a lost letter from their parents arrives late — after their parents have died in a tragic and suspicious fire.
Here’s what a part of that letter says:
“At times, the world can seem an unfriendly and sinister place, but believe us when we say there is much more good in it than bad. All you have to do is look hard enough. And what might seem to be a series of unfortunate events, may be the first steps of a journey.
“… No matter what happens in this life, … take care of each other with kindness and bravery and selflessness as you always have. …Know that, as long as you have each other, you have your family and you are home.”
Yes, as another children’s story says, there’s no place like home.
It’d be a good idea to take care of it — and each other — with kindness, bravery and selflessness, as this children’s story advises.
At one point, Count Olaf sneers and says to the three Baudelaires: Adults never listen to children.
Maybe we should start.
