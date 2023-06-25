The headline read: “A Supreme Court blunder endangers Native American children.”
In my opinion, the blunder was on the part of Washington Post columnist George Will, who wrote the screed trashing the Supreme Court ruling.
That news story on the ruling ran June 16 in the Traverse City Record-Eagle. Will’s column excoriating the ruling appeared Monday, June 19, in the Record-Eagle.
It may surprise some people to hear we published a viewpoint, even though some staff members wholeheartedly disagree with the opinion it expressed.
In these times when so many of us can easily read or tune in to only those views that closely align with what we believe, why would we consciously choose to publish something with which we strongly disagree?
We do so for the very reason that we believe in free speech and a healthy exchange of ideas where citizens are encouraged not only to express their views, but to consider the views of others who disagree with them.
The Record-Eagle actively seeks to publish opinions of all sorts. Our goal, ultimately, is for readers, over time, not only to see themselves reflected in these pages, but to read other views that differ. Then they can respond if they choose to do so.
The practice of considering opposing views that differ from ours is important for us at the Record-Eagle, too.
When we published that Will column (which I personally edited, I should note), it was my day to struggle with the inexplicable view of an erudite, respected writer who, in the past, has offered persuasive perspectives on the issues of the day.
That made this particular column even worse.
But when I asked myself: Should we publish this so readers can see what Mr. Will espouses? There was no question in my mind. Readers need to know.
They also need to see how wrong-headed his thoughts are in this case.
In our region, and with our commitment to reporting on Indigenous people, it may be that we have an awareness Mr. Will lacks.
Clearly, Will abhors the Indian Child Welfare Act, which he sees as a manifestation of “identity politics.”
“The ICWA’s defenders say it concerns not race but a political category, the rights of tribes,” Will writes. “This is a distinction without a difference, as the ICWA is applied. The government recognizes 574 tribes, which the ICWA treats as fungible. All of them base membership eligibility solely on biological rather than cultural or political facts.
“Predicated on generic Indianness, the ICWA makes children — all of whom are U.S. citizens — sacrificial playthings of race-mongers bandying rhetoric about tribal ‘integrity’ and ‘coherence.’ ”
“Penetrate the fog of such abstractions,” he says, “and the ICWA is starkly incompatible with the nation’s foundational proposition: Rights inhere in individuals, not groups.”
This is where Will needs to stand down. ICWA applies to the culture of Native Americans, and that culture is not a carbon copy of the white culture that strove to absorb it.
Yet, since Day One, our nation has been getting in the Kool-Aid of these tribes, which are sovereign nations onto themselves.
Somewhere, amid all our jingoistic notions, especially in our relations with Native Americans, we need to begin to understand how gravely we have erred in our treatment of the tribes.
The fact that the court, divided 7-2, chose not to strike down the ICWA is an important and significant step.
“The ICWA was enacted to stop the wicked practice of forcing assimilation by removing Indian children from non-Indian families,” Will writes.
Exactly.
Yet Will goes on to mention some prior situations in which children died at the hands of their Native American guardians. These tragedies are no small matter; but they need to be regarded through a different lens, through the application of ICWA.
Such tragedies are not the sole province of the tribes; they occur among white communities as well.
Is it possible to view this issue holistically?
The children need to be protected, no matter their community. But, ideally, their community is their tribe.
Take that, Mr. Will.
