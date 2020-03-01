TRAVERSE CITY — “Back with me for group 1 is Hayden, Simeon, Madison, Maria, Laura.”
Molly Dunham’s third-graders listen intently and stand silently behind their desks as they await instructions and group assignments for the day’s reading lessons.
“At listening, I’d like Charlie, Addison, Paige, Aleah and Smith,” Dunham continues, rattling off name after name as her students start to mill around and make their way to their designated areas. “And over here, I’d like Ellie, Blake, Charlotte, Max.”
In a matter of seconds, the once quiet room at Kingsley Elementary is anything but.
The two dozen 8- and 9-year-olds are either rolling dice to ask and answer the corresponding questions on a worksheet or they’re reading along to “The Big Blue Whale” with headphones on. Others read aloud into their glued-together PVC pipe “telephones” to listen to their own voice as they read.
It’s all part of a thought-out and proven strategy to improve her students’ reading and comprehension.
Hundreds of students have ambled in and out of Dunham’s classroom during her 25-year tenure at Kingsley. Her current crop, and the rest of the state’s third graders, are the first subjected to Public Act 306 — better known as Michigan’s Read By Grade 3 law — which means they are at risk of being held back if their scores fall below state standards.
Going Back
In 2016, Michigan became the 16th state to enact such legislation requiring retention for struggling readers. School districts in Michigan have used the last three years to prepare, develop and put measures in place to improve student reading.
The state recommends retention for third-grade students who score a 1,252 or lower on the English language arts portion of the M-STEP (Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress). Although the proficiency range is 1,300, the cut score for retention was set lower to allow students who are partially proficient or not proficient but reading less than a grade behind to progress to the next level.
Dunham said it comes down to having a “balanced literacy approach” that includes guided reading groups with texts at a student’s current reading level, shared reading time at grade level, teachable reading strategies, strong phonics programs and vocabulary building.
“If you teach them at their level, that’s when they have the most growth,” Dunham said. “As soon as they start to feel successful and they get that attention for doing well, it’s just a snowball going downhill in the right direction. Positive breeds positive.”
By district in the 2018-19 school year, Kingsley third graders had the highest percentage of students (71 percent) in the advanced or proficient category on the ELA portion of the M-STEP and the lowest percentage (9 percent) falling into the not proficient category.
By school, students at Willow Hill Elementary, in the Traverse City Area Public Schools district, did better, with 79 percent advanced or proficient and just 8 percent not proficient.
Suttons Bay Public Schools had the lowest percentage of students scoring advanced or proficient (33 percent), while Forest Area Community Schools had the highest amount of students scoring not proficient (44 percent).
Statewide, 30 percent of students are not proficient in reading. That figure is 21 percent for students in Grand Traverse, Antrim, Benzie, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties.
But that does not mean 30 percent of third graders in the state or 21 percent in the five-county region will repeat the third grade.
A study released last summer from Michigan State University’s Education Policy Innovation Collaborative showed 2-5 percent of third graders would be retained if the law applied to the previous year’s scores. TCAPS released its projection for this year and is estimating less than 5 percent of third-graders will be recommended for retention.
The number of students actually retained is likely to be even lower when good cause exemptions are taken into account.
Parents, guardians, teachers and other educators involved in the student’s instruction can apply for a good-cause exemption for a litany of reasons.
Andy Phillips, TCAPS director of curriculum, said district officials are working to make retention a “non-issue.”
“Unless it’s the intended academic plan for your child — and that’s the whole-team approach, parents, teachers, principal — unless everyone agrees that is the intended academic path for your child, we think the good-cause exemption would be the appropriate path to follow,” Phillips said.
Hold Up
Experts, academics and studies conflict when it comes to retention as a best practice for a student’s greater educational outcome.
A 2017 study from Harvard Graduate School of Education professor Martin West examined students from Florida, which enacted a third-grade retention law in 2002. West found Florida students who were retained showed improved performance — although short term — in math and reading, were less likely to be retained later, took fewer remedial courses and increased their grade point averages.
No negative impact on graduation was found either, West concluded, but his results did not show that retention was responsible for any marked improvements.
An aggregation of information from multiple studies pulled together by the Brookings Institute in 2019 found a wealth of academic literature “indicating that retained students achieve at lower levels, are more likely to drop out of high school and have worse social-emotional outcomes than superficially similar students who are promoted.”
Again, that information found it difficult to pinpoint retention as the cause of those struggles or if those were simply “the reasons they were held back in the first place rather than the consequences of being retained.”
The Institute found a majority of existing studies of retained students show that “short-term improvements in achievement, although dramatic, diminish over time and become statistically insignificant by the time retained students reach the seventh grade.”
Paul Bauer, director of instructional services for the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District, said making a summative judgment on whether or not retention is good is difficult — if not impossible — because of the nuances and circumstances that need to be considered.
“That is a case-by-case basis,” Bauer said. “This law has ensured that schools are thoughtful about the allocation of their resources, that they have systems designed to communicate more effectively. We don’t have to wait to fail in third grade.”
Stepping In
Literacy experts and instructors across the board dial in on early interventions as the key to avoiding retention and improving reading skills.
Brandy Bugni, literacy manager for the Michigan Department of Education, said the “panic has calmed down” since the law was passed as both parents and educators have come to terms with what is expected and knowing that the child won’t be hung out to dry based on just a single test with an unexpected outcome.
“There’s a good sense that folks have a plan for how they’re going to handle retention and promotion decisions,” Bugni said. “The law mandated that schools put in individualized reading improvement plans (IRIPs) as soon as they see there is an issue. That is a point for communication and to explain why they were getting this reading plan.”
Students are being flagged earlier for interventions, including kindergartners who show signs of struggling on the Northwest Evaluation Association’s (NWEA) Measures of Academic Progress (MAP).
Seraphina Vajda, a parent at TCAPS Montessori and a former teacher, said her kindergarten daughter was placed on an IRIP after her fall NWEA test came back as “below proficient.” Vajda called the Read By Grade 3 law flawed and criticized it for creating more paperwork for teachers and committing time to work that “doesn’t necessarily benefit children who need extra support.”
Vajda spoke with her daughter’s teacher and discovered her daughter had performed at or above grade level on other reading assessments.
She has since scored better on the second round of testing and is now reading “slightly above grade level,” Vajda said.
“Early interventions are great and more kids should have them,” Vajda said, “but it’s ridiculous to base it all off a single standardized test. It should be based on a variety of assessments and heavily weighted by teacher recommendation.”
Carrie Vanlandschoot, literary facilitator with TBAISD, said early interventions are critical.
She said focusing on the “big five components of literacy” — phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension — help teachers use the assessment data to address the needs or gaps students might have.
Creating Readers
Choice can be empowering when it comes to reading.
At least, that’s the hope.
Brittany Kay, a literacy coach with TCAPS, said learning to read is a “very complicated process, developmentally,” but added that giving them choice “gives them ownership of their learning.”
Dunham does that — she treats her third-grade classroom at Kingsley like a book club.
She has thousands of books leveled and labeled for students to choose from in the hopes they can find something they’ll be successful with. That success is different for each student.
One of her students, a young boy, came into her class reading at a late first-grade level, but Dunham said he has been “plowing along” and has received so many interventions that his interventions sheet is pages long.
But now, he’s finally getting it.
“He said to me just the other day, ‘When are you going to test me again? I think I’m up a level,’” Dunham said.
Dunham told the boy he’d have to wait at least another week, but the youngster insisted he was ready to read the green-level books.
“He’s starting to not need so many accommodations because his reading level is coming up high enough that he can handle that grade-level text,” Dunham said. “He’s so excited about that, and it’s just so cool to watch and see their excitement.”
Dunham said watching a child fall in love with reading is “like magic.”
That spark comes for some, but is elusive to others.
Third-graders are set to take the M-STEP April 27-May 22. Parents will be notified if their child is recommended for retention no later than June 1.
