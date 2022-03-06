TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City native Erin Hoagg has spent the last 10 years making a name for herself in Brooklyn, New York as the singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist known as Rare DM.
Hoagg pens and assembles romantic darkwave dance-pop music that delves into the realms of modern modes of communication and digital dating — its adventures, excitement, breakups, and strange DMs — which Hoagg transforms into encompassing moods, mesmerizing rhythms, and haunting lyrics. An exploration of personal experience and a commentary on how society treats love and relationships, Hoagg gets to the grimy root of reality, exposes it, and thrives in it as a musician and artist.
Rare DM has been featured in major publications such as PAPER Magazine, NYLON, Vice, POSTPUNK, and The Line of Best Fit. Following the success of her 2020 video “send nudes,” 2021 was an even bigger year, with the release of Rare DM’s first score, “Night of the Tilberi,” and her newest video, “Rolex.”
Rare DM is a rising electronic artist in NYC whose humble beginnings may sound familiar to locals. What follows is an exploration of Hoagg’s northern Michigan upbringing and her journey to unearthing Rare DM.
The middle child of three girls born to working fine artist parents, Hoagg was given the atmosphere and necessary tools to nurture her creative nature from the get-go. Encouraged by father Douglas Hoagg, an abstract artist, and mother, Kathleen Fisher Hoagg, a studio artist and elementary art teacher, she and her sisters loved creating art while waiting for dinner and dancing to ancient Scottish music in the dining room. Showcasing her penchant for performance at a young age, Erin even choreographed a dance to Scottish music as a first-grader for Eastern Elementary School’s talent show.
Growing up in Traverse City, Hoagg felt safe in the beautiful, quaint area.
“I biked and swam so much growing up, that now I could never live somewhere landlocked after being surrounded by such amazing lakes. Although it was maybe a little stiff at times, I found my crowd and was able to find solace in art, dance, and music.”
Hoagg’s interest in the aforementioned modes of self-expression was noted early on by family and friends, and in truth, those early inclinations and experiments were just the start.
Not only is her father an artist, but he also plays the drums, an instrument that struck Hoagg’s fancy at age 11. Throughout junior and high school, she took private percussion lessons at Sun Radius Music with Dave Warne, a drummer and percussion instructor in the Traverse City area. He taught percussion at Northwestern Michigan College and played as the principal percussionist in the Traverse Symphony Orchestra for 26 years.
Through his lessons, Hoagg got into reading music and making her own songs.
“Erin was one of my top students! She never folded in front of the boys or when facing a challenge. She was, and still is, on track toward the top,” Warne said.
In addition to private lessons, Hoagg attended Blue Lake Arts Camp for jazz drumming. While there, she took it upon herself to film her friends dancing and put together a digital music video, expressing interest and skill in the behind-the-scenes aspects of producing.
Fashion is also a core element of Hoagg and Rare DM. While attending high school, Hoagg worked the sales floor at Ella’s in downtown Traverse City, where she developed more than just her sense of style. Hoagg cites store owner Wendy Buhr-Dorman as an influence on style, fashion, attitude, and confidence, and Buhr-Dorman had nothing but praise for her previous employee.
“Erin is such an artist through and through. She inspired me, too,” said Buhr-Dorman. “She excels at any artistic medium she puts her energy into. Erin is driven and has such confidence — she won’t stop until she makes it big.”
A self-proclaimed tomboy from an early age, Hoagg’s sense of style evolved during her time at Ella’s. A collector of vintage pieces, she also loved weird and unusual clothing items, and she enjoyed attention — and fashion turns heads.
“When I started really getting into vintage, I became super into unique pieces, and my closet revolved around statement pieces and Frye boots. When I got to NYC, I felt comfortable experimenting,” said Hoagg. “I started expanding my wardrobe to include tailored menswear pieces, structured dresses, elaborate textures, and unique prints. My hair has also changed over the years, and I love to keep it as white and severe as possible. I have always been pretty androgynous, but I have learned to harness and lean into that strength in recent years. It feels the most ‘me.’”
Hoagg also drew moxie from a source closer to home. With a nod to her grandmother Cynthia O’Boyle, who recently passed away in 2019 at 96, Hoagg calls her “a main source of inspiration” from very early on.
“[My grandmother] was a runway model in Detroit in the late 1930s and also an excellent artist herself,” said Hoagg. “I feel like she passed on her courage, style, love of glamour and antiques, and dedication to romance to me. She believed in me more than anyone.”
Hoagg spent hours playing on a baby grand Steinway in her grandmother’s house, which helped her be who she is today, as a musician, creative, and performer.
After graduating from Traverse City Central in 2010, Hoagg aimed to enroll at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in NYC. With the help of a friend’s mother, Debra Bouchard, Hoagg learned how to wield a sewing machine with as much finesse as her drumsticks, which ultimately brought about her acceptance into FIT — a prestigious public college that focuses on art, business, design, mass communication, and technology connected to the fashion industry. While at FIT, Hoagg studied fashion design, received her associate’s degree, and started her bachelor’s in accessory design, but then decided to drop out and play drums in a band.
“I wanted to be my own boss as a musician, not a designer for some big brand like Calvin Klein,” said Hoagg. “I also realized I needed to be in a spotlight, not behind the scenes.”
Initially, as a performer, Hoagg called herself Errmine, after her favorite animal, but as time went on, she outgrew the nomenclature. Too soft, too indie, the name didn’t fit her growth and musical direction, and in 2017, when Hoagg released her first single, “Almost A Year,” she’d settled on Rare DM.
As an independent artist, Hoagg enjoys having complete autonomy and control over her creative projects and passions. She gets to call the shots and prioritize as she sees fit.
“I know what I am doing is true to me, but with this comes a certain amount of stress and loneliness,” said Hoagg. “If you want to make something happen, you are the one negotiating the contract; you are the one footing the bill; you are the one sending the emails.”
Being a solo artist comes with untold freedoms and challenges, and Hoagg has found great support in her amazing friends and collaborators out east.
“I am incredibly thankful for my friends, as I would not be where I am today without [them],” praises Hoagg, citing her photographer and friend, Lissyelle Laricchia, as a huge support, as well as directors Lisa Saeboe and Jake Moore. “It’s incredible to have people believe in your music and project, and when they are as talented as my friends are, magic really happens.”
In 2019, with her collection of vintage analog synthesizers, Hoagg launched her debut album entitled “Vanta Black,” which analyzes the concepts of longing and loneliness regarding human connection and companionship.
“Erin always had an appreciation for such a broad spectrum of music and such passion and confidence about everything she tried and did,” said her father, Douglas. “I am most happy to see her following her passions, however cliche that sounds.”
For Hoagg and Rare DM, the coming year has many fun and first-time experiences in store, including her first festival and a west coast tour, and hopefully a European tour. Additionally, Rare DM’s most recent music video currently has around 155,000 views on YouTube, which bodes well for her upcoming album and search for label support.
It’s been quite the adventure for Hoagg, growing up in the Little Traverse Bay Area, marching to the funky and fashionable beat of her own synth, to now, thriving and creating in Brooklyn as Rare DM. Hoagg has nothing but optimism and gratitude to share.
“I am so thankful for where I am today and how hard I’ve worked to get here, and I am so excited for the future.”
