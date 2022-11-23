RAPID RIVER — A resident of Rapid River Township has dropped her lawsuit against the township over alleged Freedom of Information Act violations.
In October, Laura Parzych, a lifelong resident of Rapid River Township, filed a small claims suit for $6,500 against the township for delaying and denying multiple records requests she had submitted through FOIA, according to a court affidavit.
On Nov. 4, the small claims suit was reclassified as a general civil matter at the request of the township’s lawyer, according to court records.
After the case was reclassified, Parzych said she decided to drop it because she wanted the township government to be held accountable, but she did not want fellow township residents to have to pay for an attorney.
At the beginning of the summer, Parzych began the process of applying to the Michigan History Center for historical markers at Maple Grove and Westwoods cemeteries. The township supervisor and a trustee had expressed an interest in supporting her work, as previously reported.
To successfully apply for a historical marker, Parzych needed primary documents from the cemeteries. But she claimed that, after filing FOIA requests in June, July and August, she was denied access to most of the records she had requested.
Previously, Rapid River Township Supervisor Terry Williams said the township gave Parzych access to all the records she was seeking. There were some records she wanted that the township needed clarification on, but she did not provide any response, he said.
Parzych said she still feels she was in the right, and she remains confused as to why her restoration project was hindered.
The $6,500 that Parzych had been seeking was for emotional damages she says she suffered while meeting with township officials about her FOIA request. In those meetings, Parzych said she was reprimanded, “verbally attacked” and township officials made the comments and criticisms personal.
Now, she feels uncomfortable there, because she feels as though the township employees made the issue personal, she said. When she went to vote, she said she heard whispers from people talking about her.
Previously, Williams had said it was “regretful” Parzych felt she was verbally attacked by township officials. That was not the intention of the meetings, he said.
Williams did not respond to requests for comment about this latest development prior to presstime Tuesday.
