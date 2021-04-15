TRAVERSE CITY — The Record-Eagle earned top billing among its peers, as awarded by Michigan’s Associated Press Media Editors.
APME gave the R-E first place for General Excellence in its size category, with the Flint Journal and Lansing State Journal taking second and third places.
Contest winners were announced in an online ceremony Wednesday evening.
The R-E also earned a bevy of individual awards, including the Rising Star Award for reporter Andrew Rosenthal, who competed against new reporters from all Michigan newspapers, regardless of size.
The Record-Eagle’s 2020 Michigan Associated Press Media Editors awards include:
- General Excellence — Daily Division II
- Best Headline Writing, Brendan Quealy, 1st place; Sheri McWhirter, 3rd place
- Best Business Writing, Dan Nielsen, 2nd place
- Best Column, Brendan Quealy, 2nd place
- Best Editorial Writing, Allison Batdorff, 1st place; Nathan Payne, 2nd place; Dan Nielsen 3rd place
- Best Illustration or Graphic, Kaye LaFond, 2nd place, “Overland Tracks of Tropical Cyclones; 3rd place, “November Election Absentee Voting Rates by Precinct in Leelanau and Grand Traverse Counties”
- Best Feature Photo, Mike Krebs, 1st place, “October Sunset”
- Best Photo Story, Jan-Michael Stump, 3rd place, “Birthday Hugs”
- Best Investigative Reporting, Brooke Kansier, 3rd place, “Jails, Justice System Unequipped for Influx of Mental Illness”
- Best Digital Presence, 3rd place
- Best Multimedia Storytelling, 3rd place, “Stolen: Grand Traverse Band Seeks Its Day In Court For Theft of Reservation Lands”
The General Excellence award completes a three-fold sweep of top professional reporting prizes. Last month the Record-Eagle was named both Michigan Press Association’s “Newspaper of the Year” and CNHI’s — the R-E’s parent company — top newspaper in its size class.
The accolades were earned for work done in 2020, which was a year filled with challenges, said Record-Eagle Executive Editor Nathan Payne.
“The honors our journalists earned this year are a reflection of their extraordinary effort during one of the most challenging years in our lifetime,” Payne said. “I count myself fortunate to work with such a dedicated and talented group of reporters, editors, designers and photographers. And I am thankful every day to live and work in a community that supports strong, local journalism.”
Record-Eagle Publisher Paul Heidbreder thanked APME for the recognition, adding that all businesses were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was a difficult year on all community newspapers across the country as every business felt the pressures of the pandemic. I’m so proud of our entire team. Everyone has worked very hard under these difficult circumstances, and it’s gratifying that our work is being praised and noted as extraordinary.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.