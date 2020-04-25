To our community
Many of us have faced difficult decisions during the six weeks since the COVID-19 pandemic swept into Michigan and triggered unprecedented changes to our daily lives.
Schools shuttered. Businesses halted. Jobs paused.
The Record-Eagle has not been spared from those choices, some of them horribly painful.
Starting next week, we will cease distribution of a printed newspaper on Mondays and Tuesdays. It’s a change over which we lost much sleep. We do not arrive at this decision lightly. We will continue to cover news 24 hours per day, 365 days per year. However, we will print and deliver newspapers five days per week for the foreseeable future.
We know many of our readers depend upon the Record-Eagle for our vibrant journalism — a watchful eye over local and state governments, tales of our neighbors’ adventures and profiles of our children’s triumphs. And we take pride in the logistical miracle that places a printed edition on your doorstep every day, rain or shine. The change to five days of print and seven days of digital news coverage will allow us to maintain our strength as a community stalwart. It will ensure that we’re here for the long term.
But the wave of recent economic hardships that continues to batter local businesses washes over us as well. Partners who normally support about half our operating expenses by purchasing advertising have been forced to pull back spending. Their struggles affect us all.
Our decision was simple: prioritize the future of our journalism.
Reducing paper and printing costs will help ensure we are able to sustain the Record-Eagle, a cornerstone regional institution that set roots 162 years ago. The fact is, the Record-Eagle has been adapting for more than a decade, shifting from a print-centric operation with rigid daily deadlines to a 24/7 multi-platform news operation as our readers and market adapted too.
Now, in the midst of a health and economic crisis none of us would’ve imagined just a few months ago, we face difficult decisions to ensure we are here for you for years to come. Those difficult decisions included furloughing seven members of our work family, coworkers from departments across our operation, this week to keep up with the fallout from the pandemic.
For years, the Record-Eagle stood as an anomaly as newspapers nationwide reduced their home delivery days. It has been a point of pride for us, a sign of how things are just a little different here in northern Michigan.
Despite the changes, we plan to soldier on as we always have.
We will continue to operate the single largest newsroom in northern Michigan, one of the most robust, professional staffs in our state. We will continue to prioritize public service journalism, seeking answers to pressing questions on your behalf. We will continue to deliver news to our community every day, rain or shine. We will continue to pursue new partnerships and opportunities, like Report for America, which will help us refine and expand our journalism.
Look no further than the more than 250 stories published by the Record-Eagle documenting the effects of COVID-19 on our region and state. That voluminous coverage has been provided to all readers free of charge.
We also continue to rely upon your support.
Our subscribers have become an integral part of the Record-Eagle’s success, our survival, as others fall around us. Our community provides irreplaceable financial support for local journalism. We are thankful for those whose contributions become more important by the day. We rise each morning with grateful hearts because of our subscribers. If you have means, please consider purchasing a subscription, no matter how you wish to receive it. Our print subscribers enjoy full digital access when they want or need it. A growing group of subscribers choose digital access only. This support will help ensure a healthy future for journalism in the Grand Traverse region.
We are thankful every day that we live in such a generous, supportive community. We are here, with you, navigating these difficult times as best we can, as we have for the past 162 years.
Together.
Sincerely
Nate Payne, Editor
Paul J. Heidbreder, Publisher
