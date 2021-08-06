Timeless classic rock band Foreigner comes to Interlochen Arts Academy to do a show Aug. 14. Keyboardist Michael Bluestein spoke with the Record-Eagle ahead of the show to talk about his favorite songs song to play and more.
R-E: What’s your experience been like performing with a band you grew up a fan of?
Bluestein: It’s been great. Anytime you can kind of reconnect to music from your childhood is always a special thing. I would say that being able to reconnect to it as a musician is an extra layer of special for me. It’s just making a life being a professional musician, and then coming back to stuff that that you heard and influenced you in your formative years is always a special experience. It sort of brings it all back home.
R-E: Do you have a favorite song to play or to listen to?
Bluestein: I love playing “Long, Long Way From Home.” That’s always one I loved listening to and it’s a really rockin’ tune and super fun to play live.
It’s just a driving rock tune with a great melody. There’s some kind of fun keyboard stuff in there that’s sort of subtle in the mix, but that really drives the tune. I always thought it had a real special cool melody to it and it had a little intensity to it that that always resonated with me.
R-E: What’s it like working with Mick Jones?
Bluestein: He’s an icon of rock and has written so many of these timeless classic tunes and so to get the onstage with him and experience that, it’s been really special. It’s sort have been an honor to be selected to be part of that legacy.
R-E: Is Jones still touring with Foreigner?
Bluestein: There have been some some health issues over the years, so there’s shows that he definitely can’t make, but he does still come out and do shows with us when he can.
R-E: Has Jones played at any of the 2021 shows yet?
Bluestein: No. He has not. We did some video recording back with him back in May — but we haven’t had him on stage yet.
R-E: What reputation does the Interlochen Arts Academy have in your music circle?
Bluestein: Arts and music education are so important. Foreigner has done a lot of work with school choirs and raised funds for music education systems in public schools. Any kind of musical education we’re fans of that, and we want to see it continue because music and creativity in the arts are just such an important part of the human experience. So however we can help perpetuate that and raise money for it we’re thrilled to do.
R-E: What can fans expect that might want to come to the Interlochen show?
Bluestein: They should expect a lot of classic songs that they know, and lot of of enthusiasm from their fellow fans and from the band. We feed off their energy. We love the enthusiasm and the rocking energy. It’s always a fun time and it’s always energy-filled. I think they can expect all that.
— As told to Andrew Rosenthal
Along with Foreigner, IAA announced shows with Harry Connick Jr. and his band (Aug. 10), Jake Owen (Aug. 26), Old Crow Medicine Show with special guest Molly Tuttle (Aug. 28), and Buddy Guy with Robert Randolph & the Family Band (Aug. 29).
