TRAVERSE CITY — A gold watch soon might be the gift de jour for educators.
The traditional symbol of time spent in one’s craft, a gold watch is often given to those who have just retired. With the rapid rise in teacher retirements in Michigan, one could surmise a rise in gold watch sales will follow.
Data released from the Michigan Public School Employees’ Retirement System shows a 44 percent jump in midyear retirements from August through February as compared to the 2019-20 school year. The upheaval in education caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing difficulties and inconsistency in teaching and learning no doubt contributed to the increase.
Traverse City Area Public Schools isn’t experiencing the increased flight seen in other Michigan districts. Just 11 teachers have filed for retirement this school year, four of which were approved at the Jan. 11 board of education meeting.
Kathy Radakovich was one of those four. The first grade teacher at Eastern Elementary School has spent three decades in the classroom.
Although she is sad to retire, Radakovich admitted 30 years “is a lot.” She felt fortunate just to have worked with a supportive group of like-minded educators at TCAPS, even through the trials and tribulations of the last 13 months.
Eastern feels more like a family than a workplace, she said.
“This year has probably made me the most proud with everything we’ve done to keep students in person learning and safe,” she said. “The students make every day special with their excitement to be at school.”
TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner said the relatively low retirement rate is encouraging “so far.”
“You don’t know what the end of the year will bring,” VanWagoner said, adding that although most retirement filings come earlier, 2020-21 has been a different school year. “We’ll have to see where things land. We hope to keep a lot of our people. We value them.”
VanWagoner said every industry in the state is worried about having the quantity and quality of people they need to effectively run their business. Schools are no exception.
The strain people have endured both professionally and personally during the pandemic has pushed many people toward and to their breaking point, VanWagoner said. Teachers are no exception.
“There are a lot of teachers who are feeling pretty tired and down. If they’re eligible (for retirement) and they’re struggling like that, they might look at retirement as a better option,” he said.
Keith Smith, superintendent at Kingsley Area Schools, said the pandemic certainly did not help teacher retention in his district. Although just two teachers are retiring this school year, finding replacements for them and others has been difficult.
Smith used to have so many applicants he scheduled first-round interviews to be just 15 minutes so he could whittle down the candidate pool more quickly.
Just two people applied for the latest open teaching position at Kingsley. Smith said finding quality new teachers is more difficult now than in any of his previous 21 years in education.
“When you’re dealing with a total of two to six applicants, you’re interviewing everybody even if on paper there could already be a transgression or they might not necessarily be a great fit,” he said. “We’re chatting with everyone who applies to try and find that diamond in the rough.”
More than 18,000 Michigan K-12 public school teachers can retire at any point and collect a full pension, according to MPSERS data. Another 12,000 are at or nearing eligibility to retire early.
Combine that with the shrinking college-to-classroom teacher pipeline, and worries about adequately staffing classrooms jumps to DEFCON 1.
The U.S., and particularly Michigan, continues to slog through a teacher shortage.
Federal data shows the number of students enrolling in teacher preparation programs in Michigan decreased more than 71 percent since 2008 — the second worst drop in the nation. The Michigan Education Association also reported that 20 percent of teachers are leaving the profession within five years.
Some don’t feel valued, and that’s why they’re leaving. Others see that teachers aren’t always valued, and that’s why they’re staying away from the profession.
A recent nationwide poll of 3.5 million public school teachers found 38 percent are considering changing jobs after working during the pandemic. The outlook wasn’t all that rosy before COVID-19 struck. The 2019 Launch Michigan teacher survey found 22 percent intended to retire or change jobs within three years. Only 25 percent said they would recommend becoming a teacher to others.
VanWagoner believes the demoralization some teachers have felt during the pandemic might only worsen if significant changes are not made.
“Only time will tell,” he said. “As a state and as a country, we have to seriously look at making sure we value and appreciate our teachers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.