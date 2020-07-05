TRAVERSE CITY — The first six months of 2020 brought a surge of upheaval in the United States.
A pandemic of magnitude not seen in generations. An economic downturn that foisted more than 40 million Americans out of work in the span of two months. And nationwide protests over police violence.
Individually, those events would be historic. Together, they are unprecedented.
They add innumerable complexity to decisions made by political leaders at all levels, while injecting challenging new questions for voters who will decide the path forward for the nation four months from now. Conversations over what is the best direction for our country have become both more divisive and more heated. And opinions shift daily as challenges rise and fall.
Traverse City Record-Eagle reporters hit the streets and the phones in mid-June to talk with voters in the Grand Traverse region about how their priorities have evolved since the beginning of the year.
On Page 8A are some of their stories, the latest installment of the Record-Eagle’s ongoing Pulse of the Voters series.
