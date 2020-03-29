KINGSLEY — No doubt there are plenty of undecided voters out there. But there are certainly a litany of people who aren’t even sure if they will head to the polls Nov. 3.
Lark Jankewicz fits into the latter.
The Kingsley High School senior is eligible to vote in her first election when November rolls around, but Jankewicz isn’t convinced that any of the candidates with their hat still in the ring — incumbent President Donald Trump, Democratic front-runner and former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders — are worth her vote.
She’s not alone.
Many sat out the 2016 presidential election because they didn’t connect with either Trump or Hilary Clinton, and those included the “Bernie or bust” voters. That could happen again if the ballot has Trump and Biden on it, she said.
“I’m not really sure if I trust everything the candidates say,” Jankewicz said. “Sometimes it seems as if they’re just saying what the people want to hear and not what they actually can do and fulfill.”
If she does decide to vote, Jankewicz said it would be a “crazy” experience.
“When we were younger, my whole friend group was like, ‘OMG, we get to vote — finally,’” she said. “It’ll be really exciting to be a part of that and have my say.”
Jankewicz hopes that the future resident of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue come Jan. 20, 2021 will represent her interests as well as those of the American people.
At the top of her list of those interests is financial help with higher education, including free college, and gun violence.
Jankewicz said conversations about gun violence happen at home with her family and at school with her friends. It’s a subject that, while it might not be actively on her mind at all times, is something that is a part of her day-to-day life at school.
“Kingsley is a pretty small school, so I don’t really feel scared when I’m there,” Jankewicz said. “When I hear about stories of shootings happening at bigger schools, it’s always really scary and I wish I could do something to help.”
When Jankewicz graduates — or if, depending on what happens with the spread of COVID-19 — she plans to attend Michigan Technical University in the Upper Peninsula. She said a little extra cash in her pocket would be rather beneficial. Jankewicz has already applied for and received scholarships and financial aid, a process she said can be daunting.
“A lot of my friends and I have that conversation about how much free college could help,” she said. “It’s scary thinking about having to be an actual adult.”
The civic responsibility of voting is something that comes with being “an actual adult,” but Jankewicz is only dipping her toe into the politics pool.
“I try not to watch the news too much or get too devoted to listening to everything that’s always out there,” she said.
Jankewicz still has a few months to decide if she’ll head to the polls in November.
