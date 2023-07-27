FIFE LAKE — After almost an hour of heated public comment, Exodus Place CEO Robb Munger said he decided against developing a former correctional facility into transitional housing.
On Thursday night during the monthly Fife Lake Township board meeting, nearly 100 community members came to voice their concerns and grievances to Munger and other Exodus Place employees.
Exodus Place had plans to buy the former Pugsley Correctional Facility from Grand Traverse Economic Development, according to Munger.
The non-gaming economic arm of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians was planning to sell the former prison, which had been shuttered in 2016 and eyed for a number of redevelopment projects that never came to pass.
Munger told the Record-Eagle on Wednesday that he hoped to turn the empty prison into 300 units of transitional housing, and 900 more into micro-apartments and studio apartments over several years. A first phase would have likely built out 50 units, with current zoning covering those plans so he wouldn’t have needed approval from trustees.
Munger expected to engage with the community at Thursday’s meeting to answer questions about the concept. But the board’s clerk, Leigh Ann Gifford, made it clear to everyone in attendance that would not be happening.
“This is a regular township meeting,” Gifford said. “This in no way is a special presentation meeting.”
Trustee Nicole Gesson said 90% of the board was unaware of Munger’s agenda item until the meeting was about to start.
To accommodate the large number of people who came, the board was forced to relocate the meeting to the Fife Lake Fire Department garage, which was not air-conditioned.
Many people came with prepared statements for public comment and, because of the overflow crowd, they brought their own chairs.
Before public comment got underway, Munger gave a brief presentation about why he was there and his goals for the project. His remarks prompted “boos” from the audience.
“My goal is to cure homelessness,” he said. “Worse-case scenario is I clean the place up.”
He also addressed allegations and negative comments he said he received on community Facebook pages earlier that day.
“Don’t go to Facebook and do the chicken stuff, go right to Exodus and see how we can entertain a solution,” Munger said. “Or call me. I’m pretty easy to get ahold of.”
Gifford confirmed that Munger had not yet submitted an application to the township planning commission, which would have been the next step had he chosen to proceed with the project.
Procedurally, once an application is submitted to the planning commission, they would then be required to hold a public hearing prior to moving the project along.
During Thursday’s public comment portion of the meeting, 28 residents spoke only about Munger’s proposed idea. None of them liked it.
Their concerns covered the gamut from the safety of their families, substance abuse by the residents of the facility, transportation, pollution, job security for the facility’s residents to taxes.
One resident who spoke, Mary Barbella, said she lives less than a mile away from the facility. “We are no different than a big city,” she said. “We have our own problems here.”
The residents of the proposed facility would not be prisoners, she said, noting, “they can walk out at any time. I can’t put up fences high enough.”
Another resident, Susan Sensenbaugh-Padgett, serves on the planning committee and said she would not have approved the application if it had been submitted.
”In the field of homelessness what is being considered here is not best practice,” she said.
She also raised security concerns, asking Munger if anyone coming out of prison to live there would be on the state sex offender registry.
A local licensed social worker, Nicole Chaft, said busing homeless people in from Grand Rapids to live in the Pugsley facility would not be close to best practice.
She also expressed concerns about “sparse” mental health resources in that community.
“I’ve dedicated my life to working with these people on the margins and I am appalled,” Chaft said.
After about 25 people had shared their concerns with the proposed idea, Munger asked to join the public comment docket.
During a standard allotted three minutes, he addressed the room and said he would be calling the real estate agent to say he was backing out of the deal.
“I wanted to see what the feeling is and it’s obvious you guys don’t want this to happen,” he said. “ I’ve had a lot of nasty things said about me tonight and a lot of untruths.”
Concerns about safety and security with the transitional housing development were not something he had thought through, he added.
“I can’t control that,” Munger said. “If one child or person got hurt, then it’s not worth it.”
He and his team left the meeting before it adjourned.
“I apologize for wasting your time tonight,” Munger said as he walked out.
Someone from the crowd shouted back, “Thank you for bringing us together though,” which was followed by resounding applause.
Record-Eagle Staff writer Jordan Travis contributed reporting to this article.
