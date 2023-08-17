Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 30 kts from the west and highest waves around 10 feet. * WHERE...In Lake Huron, Presque Isle Light to Sturgeon Pt MI Including Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary and Sturgeon Pt to Alabaster MI. In Lake Superior, Whitefish Bay (U. S. Portion)/Whitefish Point to Point Iroquois MI and St. Marys River Point Iroquois to E. Potagannissing Bay. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&