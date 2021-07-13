TRAVERSE CITY — The public this week will have its first chance to weigh in on a Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) study that will help determine the best solution for an east-west Boardman River Crossing.
The public meeting, hosted by the Grand Traverse County Road Commission, is set for 2-4:30 p.m. Wed., July 14, at the Networks Northwest Conference Center, 1209 S. Garfield Ave. It begins with a summary of the work that has been done so far, after which people can look at project boards and talk to team members to learn more about the potential crossing. They can also submit feedback.
For those who can’t get to the meeting, the presentation will be recorded, with residents able to give feedback online.
The meeting will also be livestreamed, though online viewers will not be able to comment or ask questions, said Brad Kluczynski, Road Commission manager, who is expecting a large crowd.
The PEL-focused study takes a closer look at the East-West Corridor Transportation Study done in 2018-19 that identified potential short- and long-term solutions to the county’s traffic congestion, including an additional bridge over the Boardman River.
While that study took a mile-high look at solutions, the PEL study will take a 10,000-foot look, focusing only on an east-west crossing, Kluczynski said. That study also gave ballpark cost estimates for two plans — the Hammond-Hartman connection at $44 million and the widening of the Cass Road bridge at $11 million.
Rather than focus on those two solutions, the PEL study will look at multiple potential crossings and multiple potential widenings of existing crossings and the roads that lead to those crossings, Kluczynski said. Each option will be ranked based on things such as traffic impact, environmental impact and cost estimates, he said.
The Michigan-based OHM Advisors, which did the East-West study, will also do the PEL study.
Federal funds will be needed to construct a crossing and the Federal Highway Administration PEL process helps to determine if a community is eligible for that money, as well as streamlines the application process should the county opt to apply.
Kluczynski said he is hoping the PEL will have its recommendations in place by December or January, with Road Commission trustees making a decision early next year. Once a specific route is chosen, further studies will give a detailed estimate of costs, he said.
Costs will likely mean purchasing businesses or homes, as most of the routes being looked at are at the limits of what can be done in the right-of-way, Kluczynski said.
“No matter what we do, we’re going to have property acquisitions,” he said.
The public will have more opportunities to give feedback on the project as it progresses, with some meetings held in the evening for those who can’t attend day meetings, Kluczynski said.
Several local advisory groups who would be impacted by the construction of a crossing have already met with the Road Commission, including Emergency Medical Service departments, schools, the Bay Area Transit Authority, businesses, townships and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.