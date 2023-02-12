BELLAIRE — Public access to court documents — required by Michigan law unless a judge rules otherwise — has become a thorny open records issue as state prosecutors prepare for trial against five men facing accusations related to a plot to kidnap the state’s governor.

Shawn Fix, Eric Molitor and twin brothers Michael Null and William Null, all of Michigan, are charged in Antrim County with one count each of providing material support or resources for an act of terrorism and one count each of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Brian Higgins, a resident of Wisconsin, is charged in Antrim County with one count of providing material support or resources for an act of terrorism.

Governor kidnapping plot legal case Coverage of the legal case against those accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The men have pleaded not guilty or stood mute at their December arraignment and are scheduled to go to trial in August.

A team of four attorneys with the Michigan Attorney General’s office are prosecuting the case and at issue is whether the public has a right to access thousands of pages of written material and hundreds of hours of recorded conversations collected by FBI agents and others, between November 2019 and October 2020.

The state is seeking to seal all these records, but defense attorneys have supported the records remaining open and, so far, that is the way 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer has ruled.

“We normally keep our files open, unless there’s a darn good reason to keep them closed,” Elsenheimer said during a pre-trial hearing Jan. 23. “The file will remain open for access to the public.”

In practice, however, the public has been essentially cut off from viewing what’s in these files ever since a lower court judge signed a protective order requested by AG prosecutors.

On Oct. 23, 2020, 86th District Court Judge Michael Stepka barred disclosure of all discovery, in advance of a preliminary hearing conducted jointly for all five men late last summer.

Stepka later said he’d consulted with the State Court Administrator’s Office before declining media requests for copies of exhibits prosecutors had already shown in open court.

“Discovery” and “exhibits” are terms used by attorneys and judges to describe evidence, but there is an important distinction between the two.

Discovery is all evidence produced in a case by the defense and the prosecution — whether it is used in court or not.

Exhibits are evidence which a judge has ruled can be shown in court and, unless the judge has closed the court, these exhibits are public documents.

The state produced approximately 100 exhibits during the preliminary exam, showed them in open court, and Stepka used this information to decide there was enough evidence that a crime had been committed to bind the case over to circuit court for trial.

The exhibits include video clips recorded by an undercover officer and by a dash camera as some of the defendants surveilled the governor’s vacation home near Elk Rapids; photographs of military-style training in which some of the defendants participated; transcripts of phone calls between some defendants and undercover officers; and screen shots of texts and private social media messages.

When the Record-Eagle sought copies, however, Stepka ruled they were not the property of the court, but rather the property of the office that produced them.

A former assistant attorney general, Sunita Doddamani, confirmed the AG’s office had the material and then invited reporters to submit a Freedom of Information Act request to access it.

“And, under the FOIA law, because they’re public at this point, we could release them,” she said during a hearing.

The Record-Eagle filed a FOIA with the AG’s office, seeking a list of exhibits — which is different from the exhibits themselves — and that request was denied.

The AG’s FOIA coordinator, Christy Wendling-Richards, stated in October the exhibit list was attorney work product and exempt from public disclosure. The AG’s office could have redacted the work product from the list, but apparently chose instead to issue a blanket denial.

“The exemption provides for the nondisclosure of, ‘[i]nformation or records subject to . . . privilege recognized by statute or court rule,’ Wendling-Richards said in an email.

A freelance videographer, Eric VanDussen, who plans to make a documentary film about extremism in Michigan, also filed a FOIA request with the AG’s office, records show, and he sought copies of all exhibits shown in open court.

His request also was denied.

“It’s absurd that the AG’s office has withheld numerous exhibits from me that they’ve already disclosed during open court proceedings,” VanDussen said.

“It’s become even more ludicrous now that they’re quoting many of those same exhibits in a motion they’ve filed in court,” he added.

That denial does appear to be directly at odds with a recent court filing made by AG prosecutors on Feb. 3 — and which is publicly available.

Lead prosecutor William Rollstin in a brief filed with the court, cited details from exhibits 10, 15, 17, 19, 20, 31, 34, 35, 39, 40, 41, 42, 50, 51, 52, 54, 55, 57, 61, 67, 69, 72, 76, 84, 85 and 86. At trial, prosecutors are seeking to use statements made by 21 people the state labels as unindicted co-conspirators and, in support of that request, Rollstin cited information taken directly from these exhibits.

The AG’s office on Friday did not respond to questions regarding how exhibits can be considered exempt from disclosure in a FOIA request and, yet, when it suits their purposes, portions are publicly disclosed in a pre-trial brief.

Elsenheimer stated in the Jan. 23 hearing that he would not be continuing Stepka’s protective order and Rollstin offered no objection to that in public. Two days later, he filed a motion for a protective order — this time in circuit court.

The judge has yet to rule on that motion.

In the meantime, the Record-Eagle filed another FOIA request with the AG’s office, this time seeking all discovery in each of the five cases, and that request also was denied.

“Your FOIA request seeks records that the Department compiled in the performance of the Department’s law enforcement functions,” Wendling-Richards said in an email. “The FOIA provides that this type of record may be withheld from public disclosure, where such disclosure, “would [d]eprive a person of the right to a fair trial or impartial administrative adjudication.”

During the preliminary hearing, prosecutors used a video monitor to display text messages and transcripts of audio recordings, although this, too, was largely inaccessible to public view since the monitor was turned away from members of the public sitting in the courtroom and toward the judge and witnesses.