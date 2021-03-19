TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan legislators are on the clock.
The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill signed into law March 11 by President Joe Biden includes a provision that will force states to allocate the federal school aid included within 60 days. Michigan is slated to receive $3.8 billion in school aid.
U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Michigan) added the requirement to the bill after Michigan House Republicans held back nearly $2 billion of federal state aid earmarked for education from the last stimulus package signed in December. The tactic elicited criticism from educators and education advocates who called the actions “incomprehensible” and “unconscionable.”
Robert McCann, executive director of the K-12 Alliance of Michigan, spoke with the senator about how the money was “inappropriately inserted into political battles that have nothing to do with schools or the needs of our students.”
“They’re going to get that money out the door this time,” McCann said. “That’s not to say we’re not going to have those same battles flare up, but at least there’s an end date.”
John Roth, Republican representative from Michigan’s 104th District, previously said holding back the school aid was the only leverage the legislature had against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Roth said last week he was not yet aware of the 60-day provision and was disappointed by its inclusion.
“Government does not work as fast as we would like,” he said. “Committee processes and appropriate meetings, they take some time. We’re going to have to work hard to get that done — and we’ll do it. I just wish we had more time.”
Whitmer allocated $839 million of the previous stimulus package last week, but she vetoed the other $841 million that Republicans made contingent upon her giving up certain executive powers to local health departments to make decisions on school closures and athletic events. Whitmer also vetoed another $97 million in federal school funds until a deal is reached.
Traverse City Area Public Schools Superintendent John VanWagoner said he is hopeful that legislators and the governor can come to a resolution “for the sake of our kids and our communities.”
“We’re running out of time to make concrete plans for the summer and what we can do with some of those funds,” VanWagoner said. “Time is really of the essence.”
The $3.8 billion heading to Michigan schools will help address learning loss, provide technology, improve ventilation infrastructure, offer summer school and tutoring, hire additional staff and provide personal protection equipment during the pandemic. VanWagoner said TCAPS has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on PPE and other measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within school walls.
School districts now are shifting from the crisis management phase of the pandemic to the recovery phase. Suttons Bay Public Schools Superintendent Casey Petz said “significant dollars” need to go toward addressing issues beyond the current school year.
“From the outside looking in, you’ll say that’s a lot of money. But from the inside looking out, the school districts will tell you that we’re going to need every penny of that — and then some,” Petz said.
Petz is concerned about the mental well-being of his students and how adults will help them recover from the ongoing trauma of the pandemic. Casting academics aside, Petz said serious work needs to go toward serving the needs of students and families.
“These funds are absolutely necessary for that,” he said.
Not all schools will receive an equitable amount of funding, however. Distribution will follow the federal Title I formula and provide more money to school districts with a higher rate of poverty, just as it did in the previous two stimulus packages.
While well intentioned, McCann said the guidelines do not apply well to meeting every district’s need during a global pandemic. State legislators are working to increase the minimum amount guaranteed to every school district by layering state aid money on top of the federal dollars. But that will only apply to the second pot of relief funds.
McCann said he is appreciative of those involved recognizing the need for equity but added the $3.8 billion will go through the same formula which will “ultimately help some school districts more than others.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.