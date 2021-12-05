TRAVERSE CITY — As hospitals in northwest Michigan began awareness campaigns around workplace hostility, prosecutors in multiple counties say they aren’t seeing an irregular spike in hospital assaults being referred to them by police departments.
“If they were referred to me I’d be happy to prosecute them,” said Ryan Ziegler, Prosecutor for Kalkaska County.
Ziegler, who was appointed chief prosecutor in August, said his office hadn’t seen anything “out of the ordinary” regarding hospital assaults in the past year and a half of the pandemic.
The dissonance between nurse complaints, hospital calls to 911 and prosecutor caseloads underscores the complexity of assaults on healthcare workers. Nurses, particularly in the Emergency Department (ED), might deal with many hostile interactions with frustrated patients or visitors. But only a portion of these trigger intervention by hospital security, who attempt to de-escalate tense confrontations.
A smaller portion trigger calls to 911, which sometimes generate police interventions and referrals to the county prosecutor’s office to be reviewed for criminal charges, including assault, battery, and trespassing, among others.
What prosecutors are seeing – particularly in Grand Traverse County – are referrals involving patients experiencing behavioral health episodes that may end up in unruly or “assaultive” behavior.
Patients experiencing a mental health crisis can be difficult for an emergency department to process. Munson Medical Center has few psychiatric beds available, leading to long wait times for behavioral health patients that emergency department nurses can’t throughput. In some cases, behavioral health patients often stay in the department for several days, sometimes even for weeks, according to wait-time logs shared with the Record-Eagle by Munson nurses.
Northwest Michigan as a whole has also seen diminishing intervention resources for mental and behavioral patients. Fewer mental health resources means more patients in crisis get funneled to Munson’s emergency rooms, where short-staffed nurses sometimes wind up calling 911.
“My suspicion is that they deal with mental or emotional issues with some regularity,” Ziegler said. “It just doesn’t make a lot of sense to prosecute anyone who’s having a mental breakdown.”
This fall, Munson Healthcare began an awareness campaign on the issue by way of placing posters through its hospitals. The posters remind hospital visitors not to photograph staff, that weapons are prohibited on hospital grounds, and that a zero-tolerance policy is in place regarding physical assaults, threats and verbal harassment.
The posters also state that incidents “may result in response from local law enforcement, removal from the facility, or prosecution.”
John Bolde, Munson Healthcare’s System Director of Safety and Security, said assaults had become a priority among hospital executives. The hospital also provides lawyers to assist nurses or other hospital staff if they seek to press charges in an instance of workplace assault, Bolde said.
“This is an active concern,” Bolde said, attributing the increased hostility to longer wait times and new hospital rules, which include mask mandates and visitor limitations. “We’ve seen a significant increase across the healthcare system.”
Bolde also explained that some of the assaults don’t rise to levels that are reportable to Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
That may also be why prosecutors have yet to become involved in bringing misdemeanor charges in cases where hospital staff report violence.
“I can see where people are more hostile, they’re more elevated, but they’re not getting to the point where they’re coming to us,” said Benzie County Prosecutor Sara Swanson.
Swanson said that earlier in the pandemic she prosecuted several assault cases stemming from mask mandates at a Shop-N-Save grocery store off the Benzie Highway. In one case, a judge found an anti-mask individual guilty of trespassing.
“I can’t think of any assaults in a hospital that have been sent our way,” said Swanson.
Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg said her office had also yet to see a significant “uptick” in hospital assaults being referred to her, although she did have a usual number of referrals, mostly stemming from patients in crisis for whom the hospital called 911.
Most recently, Moeggenberg said her office had received a referral for a non-verbal, individual with autism who had become violent in the Munson emergency department. The case was referred to her for potential assault charges by the police department. Moeggenberg declined to prosecute the case, she said.
“That’s not an individual that’s fit for court,” said Moeggenberg. “It’s not an individual who can form intent or verbalize what’s happening to them.”
Moeggenberg said it would be easier to prosecute clear-cut cases in which a hospital visitor assaulted hospital staff in a sound state of mind. But most of the cases she’s been referred so far have been complicated by extenuating psychiatric factors.
“If it is an assault under other circumstances — where we don’t have additional factors — then we would charge it just like we would any other case,” said Moeggenberg.
Moeggenberg said that her office endeavors to prevent future crimes, but more often than not prosecutors function as reactionaries, charging cases when they feel it’s appropriate and relying on community support systems to execute crime prevention or crisis intervention. But, she noted, those community systems have been in decline.
“Maybe this gets down to what we’ve all been talking about, to some extent. Which is that our resources for those that are cognitively impaired and mentally ill are lacking in the area,” Moeggenberg said. “Maybe if there was more of that these people wouldn’t end up in the emergency room.”
