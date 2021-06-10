TRAVERSE CITY — State environmental notification of PFAS investigations should be faster and widespread, determined volunteers who drafted a written policy they want officials to adopt.
Public notice practices should always favor public health interests and widespread awareness agreed the volunteers who wrote the recommended new checklist.
Citizen’s Advisory Workgroup members for Michigan’s PFAS Action Response Team this week received a recommended policy change to improve public notice at the start of PFAS contamination probes. The document came from a subcommittee tasked with hammering out the details.
Ken Harvey, CAWG member from Rockford and chairperson of the subcommittee on engaging the public, said it’s important for officials with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to make it widely known any time there is a risk to humans from PFAS pollution.
“We want EGLE to know we are clearly in the corner of letting everyone know if there’s a possibility of impacts to people,” Harvey said.
The CAWG’s work toward a change to the state’s public notice protocol for PFAS investigations began in 2020, but gained traction this year after Record-Eagle reporting showed an eight-month delay between when a probe at Traverse City’s aviation area began in February last year in East Bay Township, and when impacted residents of Pine Grove neighborhood were notified in October.
Workgroup members on Tuesday debated language in the proposed policy about which PFAS probes would qualify for public notice; they ensured the policy would apply to investigations “with potential” to impact any household water supplies or surface water, rather than cases of PFAS plumes that are only “likely” to do so.
“Err on the side of protecting people,” said Lynn McIntosh, CAWG member from Rockford. “That’s the way to go.”
Attorney Tony Spaniola, a CAWG member from Troy, said he worried leaving state officials to trigger public notice based on PFAS cases that are just “likely” to impact residential well and surface waters would be insufficient; impacted residences in East Bay Township still might not have warranted the proposed new public awareness action plan, he argued.
Abigail Hendershott, MPART executive director, confirmed while the protection of public health remains a constant goal, officials would base decisions about where “likely” impacts would be on known information but also subjective decision-making.
She said she’s unsure whether there would have been a different public notice outcome for East Bay Township residents under that qualifier. That’s because officials anticipated finding the PFAS plume emanating from the Traverse City’s aviation area further south from where it actually is — and not beneath Pine Grove neighborhood, Hendershott said.
That response prompted the language change by the workgroup members.
“I intend this to prevent what happened in Traverse City,” Harvey said.
Environmental advocate Dave Dempsey, senior advisor at Traverse City-based nonprofit For Love of Water, said he agrees with CAWG members who wanted the wording changed. PFAS plumes with “likely” impacts to residential water supplies or surface waters won’t include as many cases as those “with potential” for such ramifications, he argued.
“Bureaucrats tend to take the narrowest interpretation of wording,” Dempsey said.
The environmental policy expert said the drafted public notice protocol is a good development, but state officials should already understand the importance of this issue and not need a citizen workgroup to provide how-to guidance. Public awareness is so critical that door-knocking at potentially impacted homes should be standard practice, Dempsey argued.
“EGLE clearly has to standardize transparency and this workgroup is the way to get it done. Put it in writing and follow it,” he said.
The drafted policy also lays out how notice must be sent to “impacted and potentially impacted households, regardless of property ownership status, local units of government, including but not limited to local government, health departments, and local media outlets.”
The notice should include the basis for the investigation, what PFAS chemicals are involved, extent of the contamination as known, next steps in the probe, information about private well testing, and contact details for officials on the case, according to the proposed policy.
Pine Grove resident Hillerie Rettelle said the proposal sounds like positive change. She said she hasn’t had a lot of faith in state officials since she learned her private water well was tainted with PFAS concentrations well-beyond state thresholds for intervention and eventual cleanup.
Rettelle explained how she felt as if state officials didn’t even care about people after discovering the eight-month delay before they informed potentially impacted residents about the PFAS pollution. The proposed new public notice protocol would be an improvement, she said.
“Wow. I truly hope that all that takes place.”
Rettelle’s home on Avenue B and 17 others in the subdivision were connected to the township water supply this spring through state and local grant funding, while the associated residential wellheads were capped to prevent continued use of the PFAS-laced groundwater.
Next the CAWG members will gather for a special session June 23 to work on revisions to the drafted new policy and have the recommended protocol ready for final consideration at the July 13 regular meeting.
Hendershott said she will take the recommendation to state officials who will give it “all due consideration” before she reports back to the CAWG this fall.
“We’ll work on what’s practical and what’s achievable,” she said.
PFAS is an acronym for a group of thousands of manmade chemicals called perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, used for decades in firefighting foam, nonstick pots and pans, water-repellent clothing and many other household and personal items. The toxic chemicals have increasingly been found in private and public drinking water supplies across Michigan and the country.
Studies have associated these “forever chemicals” — which are known to build up in bodies and resist breakdown — with certain health problems, including fertility complications, increased risk of cancer and damage to organs such as the liver and thyroid.
