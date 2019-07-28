WILLIAMSBURG — Carol Hockin has no doubt she would see more people coming through Acme Christian Thrift Store and Food Pantry’s doors if a proposed food stamps eligibility change goes through.
“Many of our folks who come do receive the Bridge Card and get that assistance, and what they get is not enough to provide for their families,” she said, referring to the card Michigan’s Food Assistance Program recipients get.
Hockin coordinates a food pantry for the organization better known as ACTS, she said. It has operated in Williamsburg since 2012 and serves 790 people per month on average, she said.
That number likely will climb if the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, closes what the department in a statement called a “loophole”.
USDA’s draft rule would affect what’s known as categorical eligibility.
It means anyone already eligible for a program funded with federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families money is presumed eligible for food assistance, said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Bob Wheaton.
Ending that presumption could disqualify people who struggle to feed themselves and their families, Wheaton said.
It’s why the state agency that oversees Michigan’s food assistance program is against the change.
Any Michigander affected could find themselves among the estimated 3.1 million people nationwide kicked off food assistance if the proposed change goes through, Wheaton said — he was working to determine how many people in Michigan could be affected.
“If this is adopted, it’s going to threaten the health and security of people throughout Michigan who rely on food stamps to help them put food on the table for themselves and their family,” he said.
Michigan is one of 43 states that considers anyone who receives Temporary Assistance for Needy Families as automatically eligible for food stamps.
Michigan uses its TANF funding for its Family Independence Program, which helps families with children and pregnant women pay for living expenses and get job training, according to Benefits.gov.
The state gets $775 million in federal TANF funds each year, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
MDHHS opens up food assistance eligibility to anyone who qualifies for its Family Independence Program as a way to cut red tape for people who have already demonstrated a need for another program, Wheaton said.
“We feel like it just gives us an opportunity to give assistance to more families and individuals and seniors who are in need,” he said.
Federal law is specific about those requirements for people getting food assistance, rule drafters argued in their summary.
“Extending categorical eligibility to participants who have not been screened for eligibility compromises program integrity and reduces public confidence that benefits are being provided to eligible households,” the draft rule states.
Changing eligibility requirements also could realize a net savings of $9.4 billion over five years.
The USDA can’t provide more information about the proposed change during public comment period, Jack Currie of the USDA Food and Nutrition Service media team said via email — that period ends Sept. 23, according to the draft rule.
Ending that presumption of eligibility means the working poor and people with disabilities could be kicked off food assistance, Wheaton said.
He also cited USDA estimates that 13 percent of households with an elderly member and getting food assistance could be cut off because of the change.
Lori Wells, Grand Traverse County Senior Center Network manager, said it’s conceivable that a family could be cut off because a grandparent’s Social Security check suddenly counts as household income. She equated it to a penalty for a family giving grandma or grandpa a place to live.
Families that rely on live-in grandparents for child care could be hurt, Wells said.
“We’re living in a time where we need to look for ways to support families living together, not creating barriers,” she said.
Hockin said ACTS Food Pantry already serves working people who struggle, elderly people, single parents and those getting disability assistance. She believes the food pantry could handle an increase in demand should food assistance eligibility requirements change.
“We have faith that we can do it,” she said.
