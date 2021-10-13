TRAVERSE CITY — A new rule governing how items are placed on the Grand Traverse County Commission agenda was tabled for lack of clarity and the possibility it could violate the Open Meetings Act.
Penny Morris, one of three members of the Board Rules Ad Hoc Committee, asked at the Oct. 6 meeting that a proposed rule allowing three commissioners to band together to get an item on the board’s agenda be tabled after its intent was not apparent to some members of the public.
An ad hoc committee has met several times over the past six months to review board rules, with the agenda rule generating the most discussion and taking up the bulk of time, Morris said. Board Chairman Rob Hentschel and Commissioner Bryce Hundley are also on the committee.
Under current rules, a commissioner, department head or elected official gives item requests to the county administrator, who prepares the agenda. All items are subject to approval by the board chairperson.
Morris proposed what was meant to be another option that would allow any request by three commissioners to be placed on the agenda for one of the next three regularly scheduled meetings, as long as those commissioners will still be seated.
Morris said the proposal was meant to bypass the the board chairman’s approval for an agenda item and create another option for commissioners, but she said as it is written, it does not reflect the intent of the new rule.
Hentschel pointed out that the proposed agenda still needs to be approved at the meeting by a majority of four commissioners.
“What was intended was if the chair says ‘no,’ then any three commissioners could force it to be on the proposed agenda,” Hentschel said.
Commissioner Betsy Coffia suggested what she called a simple fix — adding wording that states that any duly-elected commissioner should not be prevented from placing an item on the proposed agenda.
Each commissioner represents 11,000 to 13,000 constituents and each should have the right to place something on the agenda that is important to their constituents without being blocked, Coffia said. An item on the proposed agenda can be removed with a majority vote of the board but that is done out in public, she said.
Coffia pushed for this particular rule change and wanted to be on the ad hoc committee when it formed several months ago. She was not chosen by Hentschel, who makes committee assignments.
“It makes it difficult to advocate for the change when I am not permitted to serve on the committee,” Coffia said.
Coffia said the administrator’s practice has been to honor commissioners agenda requests.
“However, I’ve run into some behind-the-scenes pushback over the last almost three years and felt it important to codify in the rules individual commissioners’ ability to get items on the proposed agenda,” she said.
Hentschel said about two years ago board rules were changed to give the chair the final say. Before that items were approved by a committee chaired by the commission chair, he said.
Several people spoke out against the recommended change during public comment last week, with one person saying it may even violate the Michigan Open Meetings Act.
All decisions and discussions leading to a decision must be done in public, according to the OMA. Using a consensus-building process with commissioners communicating with each other may be interpreted as decision-making and have the same effect as if the board had met publicly, the law states.
“So that makes it extremely difficult to solicit to get three commissioners,” said Acme Township resident Harold Lassers. “The dynamics of the OMA make this difficult.”
Commissioners may do an informal canvas to see where the votes would be on an issue, as long as no decisions are made and discussions are not an attempt to avoid the OMA.
Commissioner Bryce Hundley, who is also on the committee, said the proposed rule change could be interpreted as a “theoretical workaround” that concerns him.
“It seems like everyone is taking this to mean that for any of us to get something on the agenda it’s going to take three people,” Hundley said. “It sure feels like there’s a real danger that come the next election and the next board chair they could easily say, ‘Well that’s the way I’m going to run it.’”
