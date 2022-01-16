TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City is peppered with signs and other historical markers depicting a colonial perspective, but those illuminating the history of the Kitchi Wikweedong Odawa before Europeans colonized the region are few and far between.
On Tuesday, city commissioners could vote on a project that aims to help fill that void. It’ll start by drawing more attention to some existing, but easily overlooked, markers of an Anishinaabek trail that linked the area to a statewide network of trade and travel routes reaching as far as the eastern seaboard.
Commissioners will be asked to approve the project in concept, with the final working of the signs being the purview of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, according to the memo from city Parks and Recreation Superintendent Michelle Hunt.
For Mayor Pro Tem, Amy Shamroe, the question of whether to approve the project seems like a no-brainer, under one stipulation — that the city staff is able to ensure the signs are not placed in a way that creates safety issues.
“As a whole, I think this is a great project, and we’re on Native land,” she said. “At the end of the day, this project coming from the tribe with such important historical information behind it, far be it from us to stand in the way.”
Shamroe acknowledged that historical signage and statues in the city honor European-American settlers, like the Perry Hannah statue on Sixth and Union streets being a prime example. That’s reflective of the interests of the organizations and groups that pursued those projects, she said.
But the history of the Odawa, who were established in the region well before the city’s “founding fathers”, is one deserving of acknowledgment, Shamroe said. She has seen in more recent years the efforts to expand the scope of historical sites to uplift pre-colonial history and is happy to see the movement take some root in the region.
“I would say that I think a project like this is much needed and I would honestly say is well overdue,” she said. “There were (Odawa) people living here, a thriving tribe here with their own customs and trade, and everything else before any white settlers arrived.”
Emily Modrall, the project’s organizer who will present the proposal, told the Record-Eagle she is working with the Traverse Area Historical Society (TAHS) to help facilitate grants under the direction of GTB elders who are leading the project’s cultural and historical context.
Modrall said it’s important for the project to be in the hands of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians community. She said if the signage project is approved she will continue to look to the elders who have played a role in shaping the proposal.
“Simply put, this is the history of GTB families and their community, and the history of the region, it should not be written from a settler perspective,” Modrall said.
Proposed locations for the signs will include three signs to be placed on “city property” adjacent to the existing “Old Indian Trail” that extends from Cadillac to the west shore of Grand Traverse Bay, marked by 33 total white-stone markers, 32 of which are visible from the road.
Currently, the markers are devoid of historical context explaining the route’s significance as Anishinaabek trail systems that connected to a network paths statewide and extended to the East Coast, as well to the west.
The network of trails was systematically planned and established by criteria that followed areas of least resistance and crossed rivers at their shallowest. They were not placed by “wandering Natives,” and many early records according to Michigan Forestry indicate many of the trails that the Cadillac-Traverse trail branched from later became modern-day highways.
White-stone markers weave through miles of terrain, the original trail used by Anishinaabek used for long-distance traveling dates back to the 1200s but some records indicate the possibility they existed as early as 700 BC.
Evidence of burial mounds from the Hopewell civilization (also called Adena in some regions, dating back to 600 BC) were found by experts in areas around Cadillac according to Frank Ettawawagheshik’s “The Old Indian Trail,”
Knowledge passed to Anishinaabe kwe, JoAnne Cook of the Grand Traverse Band of the Ottawa and Chippewa Indians said the trail was used by her ancestors.
}Modrall approached Cook, along with GTB elders, Arlene Kashata, and Eva Pestokey more than a year ago to help lead the project in research and share their knowledge of the region.
“Traditionally we, as Odawa, did not change the land to fit how we needed it, we moved seasonally and accordingly,” Cook said.
The Kitchi Wikweedong Odawa (GTB) would come back to the Grand Traverse Bay region during warmer months to their well-established fishing villages along the bay at the mouth of the Ottawa/Boardman River.
“We lived among and in relation to the land and water,” Cook said, adding that Anshinaabek had established villages or communities based on the seasons.
Along with support from Traverse City organizations and government entities, Cook said there has been a lot of support within the non-Indigenous community, adding that the discussion of this project has been in the making for the past four to five years.
Cook said the project will help in bridging the gaps of oppressed knowledge.
Other signs proposed will include this history and the modern-day context of the GTB community. The signs will be written in both Anishinaabemowin and English, with the help of Sammie McClellan-Dyal, cultural department manager for GTB.
Cook said it’s important to share the perspective of the Odawa, and that the project is about caring for history and being able to pass that on to the next generations.
“It’s important to carry that truth, it’s important that we tell our history,” Cook said.
