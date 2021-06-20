TRAVERSE CITY — If not for the color of his beard and mode of travel — brown and beaded versus snowy white; and a three-masted sailing ship, versus a reindeer-pulled sleigh — Anthony Mikula might be mistaken for being the Santa Claus of the Seven Seas.
Of course, his clothes might give it away, too — all dark, versus fluffy red — as might his blackened eyes, with no hint of rosy red cheeks, whatsoever.
Either way, children seem fascinated by Mikula, a.k.a. Captain Brown Beard, who tells stories of what life was like for the real-life pirates who came before him. Say “ahoy matey” — pirate lingo for “hello, my friend” — to the 41-year-old Traverse City man who has turned a hobby into a show-and-tell traveling sideshow.
“I was 23 when I saw the first ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ (movie), and since then I’ve been watching everything I can (about pirates) from documentaries, to history, and the Discovery Channel,” said Mikula. “As soon as the other ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movies were released, I was excited to watch them and to this day I’m continuously watching anything pirate-related.
“Then, when 2017 came around, I heard there was going be a pirate ship in Mackinaw City, so I bought a Captain Jack Sparrow Halloween costume, a pair of pirate boots and added three strings of skull and black beads onto my beard — back then it was maybe 3 inches long – I blackened my eyes and had a blast on the ship.”
Mikula — ar-r-r-r, Captain Brown Beard — appeared at Camp Cadillac over the weekend and has a number of shows planned throughout the summer.
“Captain Brown Beard was so nice and cheerful,” said Anne Larkin of Midland, who sat with her husband, Adam, and 3-year-old daughter, Olivia. “He was really passionate about pirates, and that really showed with his character.
Olivia thought it was awesome meeting a pirate. She just loves watching the TinkerBell pirate movie. She really wants to get a pirate costume now to join in the fun.
Born and raised in Traverse City, Mikula said though the COVID-19 crisis forced him to drop anchor on his plans to take his show back on the road last year, he’s hoping for a fresh start this year.
“I started in 2017, just doing photo opportunities at flea markets, and walking around in Frankenmuth,” he said.
Then, during last year’s pandemic shutdowns, he took advantage of his hiatus from his high seas stories to work on his skits, and costumes.
“So, I did what I could, from working on my pirate gear by slowly adding a sword and a replica pistol,” he said. “Then (I added) a cap gun part to fire caps, and changed the shirt, and added a renaissance type vest over it and a leather baldric (richly ornamented belt).”
His attire includes a sword, red sash, leather boots, a new hat with a bandana and treasure chest full of trinkets and treasures, all that pay homage to the buccaneer way of life. His pirate lingo remains true to legend, too: “ye,” “matey,” and more.
Before each appearance Mikula also weaves beads into his 8-inch Captain Brown Beard beard, all of which helps him to join the ranks of the pirates — both real and fictional — that he enjoys telling stories about.
“My favorite pirate, I guess, (would be) a real pirate — Captain Black Beard,” said Mikula. “I heard he was crazy (about) putting small candles, or pieces of a fuses into his hair, and then light those to intimidate his enemies. Even though he was an awful person, he made history.
“And (my favorite) fictional pirate would be Captain Jack Sparrow – Johnny Depp – for entertaining and giving me ideas on garb, and making me laugh, to learn to entertain others.”
Mikula takes his pirating so seriously that he secured an on-line license to perform marriages – pirate themed, of course.
“When I heard a groom was denied marriage because he was dressed as a pirate, it hurt me, so I thought I needed to add another thing to do – pirate-themed weddings (vow-renewals, and anniversaries),” he said. “I haven’t done one yet … I can’t wait to experience (it).”
Mikula travels with a crew that consists of one robotic pirate (that no longer works) that he named First Mate, and a small stuff pirate Minion that sits on the shoulder of First Mate, like a parrot.
“He used to work,” Mikula said of First Mate, “but he’s fallen so many times because of the wind that he doesn’t work any more. But he looks cool, so I still bring him with me, wherever I go. People like getting their picture taken with him, and me.
“You gotta’ have fun, while you can — make other people happy.”
Mikula’s stage settings include large, colorful pirate drawings and maps that serve as backdrops, and a treasure-trove of pirate paraphernalia, including swords, pistols, ships steering wheels, books, and more.
Even his car license plate — which sits out there for everyone to see like a rolling calling card — reads: BNBEARD.
Other pirate shows Captain Brown Beard will present this summer and fall include the Hell-O festival in Hell later this month; Houghton Lake in early July; Boyne City in August; Charlotte in September; Acme in October, and more. He’s also making plans to return to Frankenmuth, and Cadillac.
“I’d really like to give credit to Molly Whitney, general manager, and Kayla Murphy, of Camp Cadillac, that gave me the gig and put this event together, and for giving me a chance to do something new that I’m excited and nervous (about) — but hopefully, it’s something that will work for me.”
(I’m learning), and in the process, doing what I’m really having fun doing.”
For more information go to facebook.com/CaptainBrownBeard247.
