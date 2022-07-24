CENTRAL LAKE TOWNSHIP — Five minutes before 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon, Township Clerk Judy Kosloski and Deputy Clerk Pat Marshall sat together in Kosloski’s office at the municipal building on M-88, as the longtime friends offered wry comments on this rural community of 2,200 year-round residents.

The water department one town over was hiring and everyone in town agreed the throng of summer tourists from downstate seemed impatient, more of a hurry for everything than what people remembered from previous years.

The women were the only two people in the building — as drivers showed up with flattened cardboard in their back seats to drop off at the recycling bins. Otherwise, the parking lot was empty, too.

At the top of the hour, as if on cue, the women walked down a hallway and into the community room where red, white and blue light streamed in from a stained-glass window handmade by Kosloski’s husband, Larry Germain, donated to the township and depicting an American flag.

In front of the window sat a Dominion Voting Machines ballot tabulator, which Kosloski plugged into an electrical outlet for a state-mandated public accuracy test.

“This is the best thing the public can do to see how elections, election machines, work, and yet nobody ever comes,” Kosloski said. “It’s frustrating. They would rather argue.”

Election results in Central Lake Township and the Village of Central Lake rose to national prominence after the 2020 Presidential election, when a Central Lake Township resident, Bill Bailey, filed an election-related lawsuit, accusing Antrim County of violating his constitutional rights.

A 13th Circuit Court judge dismissed the suit, but not before attorney Rudy Giuliani, former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn, attorney Sidney Powell and other allies of former President Donald Trump, seized on its claims, sharing a since-debunked report authored by members of a forensic team working on behalf of Bailey, on social media with their millions of followers.

Hours of angry public comments at county commission meetings and threats phoned in to some area election officials weren’t far behind.

In April, a three-judge panel with the Michigan Court of Appeals affirmed 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer’s order dismissing Bailey’s case.

Zero attendance by voters at the local accuracy test – where the time and date are posted and the public is invited to view election equipment and ask questions about how ballots are tabulated and how election results are recorded – stands in stark contrast to repeated conspiracy theories about Antrim County’s election results which went viral

Neither Kosloski, Antrim County Clerk Sheryl Guy, nor other officials interviewed had an explanation for why residents feel emboldened to criticize election workers at local meetings, at political rallies and online, but don’t show up when the public is invited to see how the sausage is made, so to speak.

“You want to see how an election happens and how election equipment is tested?” Guy said. “Anyone who has any questions, please, please come to a public accuracy test. Tell your friends, tell your family.”

Bailey filed suit Nov. 23, 2020, after about 2,000 votes for Trump were temporarily, and mistakenly, tallied for then-Democratic challenger Joe Biden, which Guy acknowledged was caused by her office’s human error.

“I owned it, and the error was corrected before the results were certified,” Guy said – an assertion later confirmed by Sen. Ed McBroom, chairman of a state Senate Oversight committee which held hearings, investigated and later released a 55-page report of their findings.

“Events in Antrim County sparked a significant amount of concern about the technology used to count ballots,” the oversight committee’s report states. “This concern led to much speculation, assumptions, misinformation, and in some cases, outright lies meant to create doubt and confusion.

“The many hours of testimony before the Committee showed these claims are unjustified and unfair to the people of Antrim County and the state of Michigan,” the report went on to state. “It has also been unfair to people across America.”

The same mistrust of elections that spread nationally, has been felt locally, too, say area township, county and city clerks. After the 2020 Presidential election, there were days when Guy said she had to be escorted by law enforcement from her car to her office because of threats.

“That has not happened recently, and we are carrying on,” Guy said. “We plan to do our jobs on Election Day and we’ve been doing our jobs for weeks in preparation for Election Day.”

Grand Traverse County Sheriff Tom Bensley and Antrim County Sheriff Dan Bean both said they don’t anticipate any problems Aug. 2, but as a precautionary measure have instructed their officers to be especially visible during the hours when polls are open.

“What we have done with our township officers is tell them: ‘Make your presence known,’ ” Bensley said. “Drive through the parking lot, be available. We’ll be out and about.”

Bean expressed a similar strategy.

“She knows to call, if needed,” Bean said of Guy, “and we’ll get possible problems taken care of, but we don’t anticipate any of that. My people are going to stop by the precincts and check on things, but I’m not putting extra patrols on right now.”

Public accuracy tests could assuage some questions and criticism voters have, if they attended, election officials said.

These tests serve dual purposes, added East Bay Township Clerk Susanne Courtade. They give clerks the opportunity to make sure their election equipment is operating as it should — and they give the public an opportunity to see how the equipment works and how it is tested.

“We welcome the public to come and observe and ask us questions,” Courtade said, adding that public accuracy tests in her township in Grand Traverse County are generally not well-attended, either. “This job we do, we do for everyone.

“We’re more than willing to share what we know.”

In Traverse City, Clerk Benjamin Marentette said he invites voters who express hesitancy about trusting the accuracy of local elections to volunteer as poll-watchers or election challengers. So far, few have taken him up on that opportunity, he said.

Traverse City’s public accuracy test is Monday, Marentette said, and he does not anticipate any problems.

Poll watchers and poll challengers are allowed to observe voting precincts and absentee ballot county boards, as long as they do not impede voters’ access.

Election challengers are appointed by political parties or other qualified special-interest groups to observe the election process; someone who has not been appointed but still wants to observe is a poll watcher, information on the Michigan Secretary of State’s website shows.

“In the past when people do take us up on that, which is not very often, their eyes are really opened.,” Marentette said. “There is just such a robust system of accountability; there is so much transparency and so many checks and balances.”

The accuracy tests are run according to Michigan Department of State guidelines and requirements and post-election audits involve randomly selected races in randomly selected precincts where ballots are hand-counted to make sure they match up with the reported results from the tabulator, Marentette said.

By 3 p.m. Friday, Kosloski and Marshall had completed Central Lake Township’s public accuracy test — after encountering an error message before any test ballots were fed into the machine. Kosloski called an Election Source staffer Kevin Knowles and he provided customer service to re-set the machine.

Dominion contracts with Election Source to service election equipment and provide regular maintenance, as previously reported.

“That’s why we test,” Kosloski said.

Over that past hour, an East Jordan man came in to drop off an application for the water board job. Another man stopped by to tell Kosloski which drop box he’d used for his absentee ballot.

No one watched the accuracy test.

After a brief conversation with Knowles, Kosloski and Marshall fed a series of ballots into the tabulator, which they said correctly identified a variety of errors made purposely to test whether the machine would flag them.

It did, the women said, every time.

“We won!” Kosloski joked, when the poll tape printed by the tabulator matched the guide included with test materials.

Then the whole kit and caboodle was zipped into a secure election bag to be saved for 30 days in the event it would need to be checked over by authorities.

The machine is one of three tabulators the county is renting from Election Source, for use by Central Lake, Mancelona and Star townships, because their tabulators are still considered evidence in Bailey’s lawsuit. It’s costing the county $1,000 per machine per election.

Bailey’s attorney, Matthew DePerno, who is running for state attorney general as a Republican, has filed an application for leave to appeal the Court of Appeals decision. That application is pending, court records show.

Neither Guy nor Kosloski said they plan to run for re-election in 2024.