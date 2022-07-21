TRAVERSE CITY — Upcoming county commission primary elections are filled with new faces and new districts.
Inside this Sunday edition of the Record-Eagle is an overview of all the candidates running opposed in primary elections in Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Kalkaska and Antrim counties.
There are five primary races in Grand Traverse County, five in Antrim, three in Kalkaska and three in Leelanau. There are no primary races in Benzie County on Aug. 2 since all candidates for commissioner are running unopposed.
Some candidates say they are running in hopes of changing the direction of their county board. Others say they are running to continue the work they’ve already started.
Wondering who is on your ballot this primary season?
Take a look inside.
