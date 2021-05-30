TRAVERSE CITY — An annual northern Michigan rainbow color-infused celebration to uplift a diverse array of sexual and gender orientations and identities is on hold.
Up North Pride, an organization that represents people in the LGBTQ-plus community, announced it will be moving Pride festivities back from June, Pride month, to October according to a statement from the organization.
Last year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Up North Pride canceled its Pride events but conducted a street painting project on Front Street.
“Now, with a year of the pandemic under our belts and after consulting with health officials, community leaders, and fellow event organizers, it is clear that large gatherings will still not be safe this summer. We are making the tough decision, along with other regional Pride organizations, to postpone our major events,” the press release stated.
The release went on to outline what the community can expect this fall including returns of popular events including Drag Night and the Visibility March to be held on Oct. 15-16.
As for June observances, UP North Pride will place three art exhibits to be housed inside shipping containers throughout the community. The works will center around the theme of “Catharsis,” according to the press release. The pieces will be located in Thompsonville at the Iron Fish Distillery in Traverse City at the Farm Club and in Elk Rapids at Short’s Brewing Company. The public may view these installations from June 1 — 30.
“Each installation will invite the public to explore this theme and celebrate together after so much time apart,” the press release said.
The celebratory, and elevating atmosphere of in-person Pride gatherings have been a visual showcase of the support the community shows for those on the LGBTQ-plus spectrum according to Nikki Wald, a therapist and owner of Set Forth Counseling.
“When families can join in those types of events, they look around and realize that they’re surrounded by other families and you know, youth getting to look around and seeing other youth with parents there and aunts and uncles and siblings, and it’s just really powerful how much that support can, kind of, you know trickle out and create positivity,” said Wald who specializes in working with LGBTQ-plus adolescents and their parents.
However, after the last of the confetti is swept away, some parents and adolescents struggle to find continued support during the months in-between Pride celebrations.
“A lot of times parents struggle to really know that they have the community without those events like in other times of the year when it’s not June,” she said. “Sometimes they can really deal with feelings of isolation and confusion and kind of not knowing where to start or where to get the support that they need when it comes to parenting.”
Wald added youth may especially struggle with finding inclusive spaces year-round.
That’s one reason Dan Rice, a teacher at Traverse City West Senior High School started a scholarship for LGBTQ-plus youth and their allies.
Rice came up with the scholarship idea while teaching a personal finance class. During a discussion on how to pay for college, students were asked to think about where they might fit demographically to qualify for scholarships. In response, some students identified themselves on the LGBTQ-plus spectrum.
“I got to thinking, ‘wow, I don’t think we have any local scholarships that are specific to people in the LGBTQ-plus community or allies,’” said Rice. “Wouldn’t it be great to have something that they could look at and say ‘hey that’s for me.’ Just that recognition of like ‘hey there’s somebody thinking about me and my possible struggles.’”
Struggles, Rice added, which may include loss of financial support as a result of coming out.
The goal is to award two $1,000 scholarships each year starting next spring for those that meet financial and academic guidelines while either identifying on the spectrum or as an LGBTQ-plus ally.
The scholarship is a private, non taxpayer-supported fund supported thus far by 150 private donations including many from Traverse City West Senior High School teachers, said Rice.
Before it moved from GoFundMe to the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation, more than $8,300 had been raised.
Regardless of who receives the Traverse City Area LGBTQ Pride scholarship money, much like Pride events, the larger message is showing those that they are seen, said Rice.
“I just can imagine somebody looking at it and kind of smiling and thinking ‘oh my gosh that’s so great that we have this, I feel supported, I feel loved, I feel ... accepted because I can see myself in this.”’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.