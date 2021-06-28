TRAVERSE CITY — President Joe Biden will visit Traverse City this week as part of his celebration tour to recognize the country's progress against COVID-19.
White House officials on Monday announced Biden will travel to northern Michigan on Saturday — a day before Independence Day — to appear in Traverse City with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as part of the "America's Back Together" tour.
The goal of the tour is for Biden to reach millions of Americans who still need protection against the virus, highlight the ease of getting vaccinated and help mobilize inoculation education and outreach efforts, officials said.
