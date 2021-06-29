TRAVERSE CITY — President Joseph Biden will include Traverse City in a sweep of Fourth of July weekend visits, according to White House officials.
Biden will accompany Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as part of an “America’s Back Together” tour to mark progress against the COVID-19 virus and encourage vaccination efforts and outreach.
A White House spokesperson said the president looks forward to celebrating with essential workers and military families, as well as taking time to acknowledge the “resiliency of the American people” during the pandemic that sickened 33.6 million nationwide and killed more than 600,000.
The tour runs between July 1-4 when several Cabinet members will fan out to several states including Colorado, Virginia, Oklahoma, New Mexico, California, Illinois, Pennsylvania, New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Ohio, Iowa, and New Hampshire, along with Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.
They will attend round tables, baseball games, fire station visits, festivals, parades and Fourth of July barbecues to celebrate being back together and the country’s independence from the virus, according to White House officials.
Biden and Whitmer will visit Traverse City on the first day of the National Cherry Festival, the city’s marquee annual tourism event.
The late President Gerald Ford of Michigan was the last sitting president to visit Traverse City during the festival, when he led the Cherry Royale Parade in 1975.
Whitmer said it’s great to welcome Biden back to the state during the “height of a Pure Michigan summer.”
“The president continues to prioritize Michigan and Michiganders as we put people back to work and build back better from the pandemic,” Whitmer said Monday afternoon.
Whitmer said she’s exited to join Biden on his tour and show him both what Michigan has to offer and all of the things being achieved here.
“Under the president’s leadership, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make historic investments in small businesses, education, and infrastructure to boost our economic jumpstart and help families emerge stronger than ever before,” the governor said.
Local officials said they, too, are eager for the sitting president’s visit to the Cherry Capital.
“I think it’s great he’s coming to TC. It means a lot that our president cares enough to travel here,” said Traverse City Mayor Jim Carruthers.
Grand Traverse County Board Chairman Rob Hentschel said it’s always an exciting time when a U.S. president comes to Grand Traverse County and he’s glad to welcome Biden and Whitmer.
“These are unprecedented times when we’ve had so much national attention on our relatively small northern Michigan community,” he said.
Hentschel pointed to the last sitting president’s visit, when former President Donald Trump came to Traverse City as did former Vice-President Mike Pence during the 2020 presidential election campaign.
“As chairman of our county, I am personally grateful that our nation’s leaders continue to put great importance on the Traverse City area and the northern Michigan region,” he said.
Biden’s visit comes as Michigan approaches 900,000 collective confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus: there have been 894,260 cases and 19,712 deaths across Michigan as of Monday, statistics show.
Biden previously set the goal to administer at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to 70 percent of American adults by the Fourth of July. But both Michigan and the nation will miss that mark.
Statistics show fewer than 55 percent have received one dose nationwide, while nearly 47 percent are fully vaccinated.
Progress is tracking more quickly in Michigan; records show 56 percent of Michigan residents have received at least one injection, while nearly 52 percent are now fully inoculated.
Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer at Munson Healthcare, said it’s amazing how far we’ve come in such a short period of time, noting how monoclonal antibody therapy now helps coronavirus patients avoid severe illness and hospitalization, and multiple vaccines are available that are up to 95 percent effective.
“Leelanau and Grand Traverse counties have among the highest vaccination rates in Michigan and Munson Healthcare is so proud of our partnerships with local health departments and the over 85,000 doses we’ve helped provide across the region,” the doctor said.
“These vaccines continue to prove effective against COVID-19 variants and vaccination remains a critical effort to protect our communities.”
Biden will return to D.C. for the Fourth of July celebration at the White House.
