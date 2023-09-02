TRAVERSE CITY — Summer may be winding down — but it sure won’t feel like it over what’s forecast to be a sizzling Labor Day weekend.
Residents and visitors across Northwest Michigan can expect near record-high temperatures both on Sunday and Monday’s Labor Day holiday, continuing into early next week before cooler, more moderate temperatures return.
“It’s going to feel more like July 4 than Labor Day,” said Sean Christensen, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Gaylord.
Temperatures are expected to near the mid-90s for the Grand Traverse area both Sunday and Monday, he said. The mercury will threaten the record-high temperature for Sept. 4 of 92 degrees, set way back in 1929.
The 90+ degree heat will continue into Tuesday, before dipping back slightly to the high 80s on Wednesday. Seasonal temperatures should return by Thursday, he said, closer to the long-term average of 75 for this time of year.
“We’ll have a southerly wind so there won’t be much help from the bay,” Christensen said. High dew points also will create humid conditions from Sunday through Wednesday before more seasonal conditions return.
The high dew points will keep the area’s fire danger in the moderate range, he said, although the searing temperatures and breezy conditions mean residents and visitors still need to be careful about outdoor burning.
While the heat will be on for the next few days, one thing the region shouldn’t have to worry about is the poor air quality that’s plagued Michigan and beyond for much of the summer as a result of wildfires across Canada. Christensen said the noticeable haze and smoke from the Canadian wildfires has subsided in recent weeks and AQI levels — which stands for Air Quality Index — have returned to “fair” and “excellent” levels in recent days.
“It seems like the air quality has improved recently as those fires have been tamped down,” he said. “I think things will continue to improve, but we’ve definitely seen well above normal smoke levels this summer.”
Looking forward, Northwest Michigan should be in for typical fall weather in the weeks ahead. Christensen said the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center is forecasting normal to slightly below-normal temperatures for the next 30 days.
Precipitation levels are also expected to be in the normal range for September.
