TRAVERSE CITY — Thirty years ago, the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians hosted its first National Cherry Festival PowWow. It was an open-invite celebration to honor their culture, history, and heritage.
This band – called K’chi Wiikwedong Anishinaabek – continued the tradition Monday at the Bayside Music Stage, where members of the Three Fire Confederacy crowned this year’s cherry royalties in the 11th Wiigwaasmin Youth Pageant.
“It all started with wanting to recognize Indigenous culture in the area,” said Samantha TwoCrow, member of the Odawa Nation and head of the Wiigwaasmin pageant. “We want to share our heritage, and we are grateful for the opportunity to do that here [at the Cherry Festival.]”
The young contestants had to present homemade cherry dishes, answer questions about their culture, and compete in an Indigenous dance competition wearing handmade regalia.
“A lot of stories went into those designs,” said former tribal councilor Tom Shomin. “And a lot of these songs have been performed for generations.”
Out of the many contestants, Jada Diaz won Miss Wiigwaasmin, Kylie Bush won Little Miss Wiigwaasmin, and Damien Chippewa won Wiigwaasmin Warrior.
“I’m grateful for this opportunity to honor my family,” Diaz said.
Each pageant winners’ “reign” will last until next year’s Cherry Festival Pow Wow, when they will bestow their crowns on next year’s royalty, Shomin said.
Cicilee Chivis was the first Indigenous cherry princess in 2012.
“I try to come back here every year,” she said. “It’s cool to see locals and people from outside the area gathering with us and getting involved. This is a good representation of our people.
“It’s an opportunity for us to show everyone who we are, and that we are still here.”
David Arroyo, chairman of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, echoed that statement.
“[Cherry Festival] gives us exposure to the broader society,” he said. “It’s a good thing. Anytime we gather with the whole community, people recognize that we all have similar values. We have open arms, and welcome everyone to join us.”
Chivis said that non-Indigenous people shouldn’t hesitate to come to events like the Cherry Festival PowWow. It offers an opportunity for people to ask questions, learn about the Tribe’s heritage, and help celebrate.
“It’s important for us to reintegrate our culture and heritage back into the community,” TwoCrow said. “And it’s important for our youth to engage in these tribal ceremonies. They are carrying on our ancestral traditions.”
The United States government officially recognizes the sovereign nation of the Anishinaabe as the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians.
But “that label was assigned after years of refusing to acknowledge our existence,” TwoCrow said. “The term ‘Indian’ is what we were afforded at the time.
“But we have made a lot of progress since then, and we should be able to introduce ourselves by our individual nations.”
The U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs stopped acknowledging those individual nations following the Treaty of 1855, when it falsely claimed that the Tribe had been terminated.
“It was illegal for us to practice cultural traditions and ceremonies until 1974,” TwoCrow said, “And a lot of our elders were there for that. They were told not to sing or dance or celebrate their own culture. But the true meaning of who we are as a people comes from our tribal affiliation.”
The federal government did not recognize the Tribe again until 1980, according to the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians’ website.
According to TwoCrow, that’s part of what makes the annual Cherry Festival PowWow such a special opportunity.
“We are reclaiming our cultural identity,” she said. “And everyone is invited to participate.”
