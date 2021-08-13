WILLIAMSBURG — Thousands of northern Lower Michigan residents remained without power days after a severe thunderstorm ripped across the landscape, toppling trees and tangling power lines.
Officials said some may not have electricity restored to their homes until Friday, while others could wait until Saturday night. That could be up to three or four days without power since Tuesday night’s line of thunderstorms tore across the region.
Elk Lake shoreline resident Wally Weir, of Williamsburg, said he hoped to get power restored Thursday afternoon but didn’t feel that was a guarantee.
“What’s distressing is the people across the street haven’t lost power,” he said.
The storm even blew over about 100 trees on Weir’s property and blasted a pole barn that sustained five holes punctured with 8-inch-diameter pine limbs.
We’ve got them going in all directions,” he said. “A lot of maples, lot of pines, lot of poplars and oh, tons of cedars are down.”
Weir said his and his wife Judy’s adult children traveled up from Ann Arbor to help clear their driveway of fallen trees and limbs, a job that took three solid hours.
Tuesday’s storm was the most destructive Weir said he’s seen in his nearly six decades living there, or at least since the August 2015 storm that also wreaked havoc on the area.
“I think this might have been worse,” Weir said.
Other residents remain in the dark, too.
Matt Anderson said he has been without power at his Old Mission Peninsula home since about 11 p.m. Tuesday. The Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education trustee does not expect power to be back on until Friday.
“Yeah, it’s been super fun,” Anderson said with a laugh. “I don’t know what’s going on, but there must have been something big that was hit, a transformer or something.”
Anderson does not have a generator to provide power to his house, so he and his family are packing up for an unscheduled getaway.
“That’s what I’ll be doing tonight, cleaning out the freezer and relocating to the in-laws’ place for a couple of days — with the dogs,” Anderson said.
Power company officials said it has been a busy couple of days cleaning up the big storm’s mess.
Cherryland Electric Cooperative on Tuesday night lost its connection to about 10,800 of its 37,168 customers.
“The hardest hit area was basically Williamsburg,” said Cherryland General Manager Tony Anderson.
But the damage from Tuesday’s storm spread far and wide. High winds knocked down trees and power poles across the entire Grand Traverse region. That has made repair a grueling, time-consuming affair.
“It’s been slow going all night long,” Anderson said Thursday. “We might get it done today, but it might be tomorrow morning. We’ve got all our big, easy fixes done, now it’s slogging through every place that got blown up. Trees down everywhere, broken poles. And so you’ve just got to go one pole at a time, one tree at a time,” he said.
Repair work was complicated because many roads were blocked by fallen trees and washouts. The sheer number of required repairs means that crews in some cases needed to deal with several downed lines to restore power to just a single home.
“There’s not one fix that gets 100 people on — it’s five fixes to get one person on, or five fixes to get 10 people on,” Anderson said.
By Thursday afternoon, power had been restored to all but 700 of Cherryland’s customers.
Cherryland had about three dozen workers on the road, teamed up with mutual aid crews from Traverse City Light & Power, Holland, Zeeland and Ontonagon that arrived in Traverse City on Wednesday.
Consumers Energy faced a similar situation of scattered problems in its huge service area, which stretches across two-thirds of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.
“Since Tuesday night, we’ve had over 350,000 homes and businesses lose power,” said Consumers Energy spokesman Brian Wheeler. “This is in our top 10 storms in our company history.”
Consumers has been in business for 135 years.
“It’s a significant storm no matter how you look at it.”
More than 5,000 separate outage areas on Thursday were highlighted on Consumers’ online problem map, splattered across the state like a Jackson Pollack painting.
As of Thursday afternoon, Consumers still listed 228,000 customers without power. Still dark as of Thursday noon were parts of Old Mission Peninsula, areas around and north of Williamsburg, and numerous small pockets near Kingsley and Long Lake. More than two dozen affected areas were scattered throughout Leelanau County.
At Shady Lane Market south of Suttons Bay, workers put their backup plan into action when they lost power Tuesday night.
“Luckily a few months ago we installed a new generator,” said owner Sally Buchanan. “Having a generator in a must in northern Michigan because we are always having these big storms now.”
The store’s generator powered its outdoor walk-in freezer, gas pumps and lights inside the store. But there was no running water nor Internet service, so the kitchen and public bathrooms closed and only cash payments could be accepted.
Power came back on Thursday afternoon at the store, Buchanan said, but not before they experienced significant refrigerated food waste and the loss of debit and credit card sales for a day and a half.
Consumers on Thursday had mobilized 550 repair crews, including mutual assistance workers from as far away as Kentucky. Each crew consists of two or three workers.
“Our goal is to, by this time tomorrow (Friday), to restore 100,000 of them,” Wheeler said. “We’re hoping we can really make a dent in the situation.”
Consumers expects most of its customers will have power by midnight Saturday, virtually all of them by midnight Sunday.
Northern Michigan felt the brunt of the Tuesday blow, but Consumers customers downstate lost power Wednesday and Thursday as more high winds crashed through the state.
“Tuesday night, it was one wall of storms that moved straight across the state,” said Wheeler. “You could see it on the weather maps, but you also could see it on the outage map. The Lake Michigan coast began to see the first outages, then you’d wait 15 minutes and it would creep a little more inland — and just sweep straight across the state.”
The storms Wednesday and Thursday mostly affected Consumers customers in the southern part of the state, he said.
“The Jackson and Lansing areas kind of missed the first part of it, but they got their turn since then. That very first wave was about 205,000 (customers who lost power). Wednesday, another 100,000 outages, and then, even this morning there was another spike of about 40,000,” Wheeler said Thursday.
Weir said because the power remained out at his property, his children traveled back downstate to Ann Arbor after helping their parents along the Elk Lake shoreline. When they arrived home, he said they discovered they didn’t have electricity there, either.
Record-Eagle staff writer Brendan Quealy contributed to this article.
