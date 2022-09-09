TRAVERSE CITY — Motorists are being advised to avoid E. Eighth Street at Garfield Avenue today between 2 and 10 p.m. when the traffic signal there will be out of service.
“The outage will cause disruptions to pedestrian and vehicle traffic at the intersection,” according to Colleen Paveglio, communications specialist with the city clerk’s office. “During the outage, traffic approaching the intersection should treat it as a four-way stop and yield to pedestrians when present. If possible, please use alternate routes avoiding this area to reduce congestion, delay, and promote worker safety.”
Residents and businesses in that area were notified by Traverse City Light & Power of the planned outage, which is related to the Barlow–Parsons transmission line rebuild project, the clerk’s office noted.
The work is being done by Newkirk Electric Associates.
