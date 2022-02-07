TRAVERSE CITY — Judge Thomas G. Power of the 13th Circuit Court granted a motion for summary disposition in a lawsuit regarding mask mandates in two local schools.
During a Monday court hearing, attorneys on both sides of a lawsuit against Traverse City Area Public Schools and Grand Traverse Academy argued over the legality of the school districts’ mask mandates and asked Power to consider their motions to end the lawsuit before the trial.
The plaintiffs’ attorney James A. Thomas argued that the school districts overreached their authority in requiring masks, which he said can be considered medical devices and medical treatment. Thomas said the mandates infringed on the right given to parents by Michigan law to determine and direct the care, teaching and education of their children.
“There should be nobody that has to put a mask on their face if they don’t want to wear a mask,” Thomas said.
GTA’s attorney James Spurr said Thomas’s interpretation of the statute that gives parents those rights is “not tenable” because there is meant to be compromises with it. He added that masks should not be considered medical devices or treatment just as gloves are not considered such, even though they prevent children from getting frostbite.
Robert Jordan, the attorney representing TCAPS in the case, seconded Spurr’s points.
After hearing arguments from both sides, Power denied the plaintiffs’ motion for immediate declaratory relief and granted the defendants’ motion for summary disposition. He said the questions at the center of the lawsuit are “political questions and should be left to the political process and shouldn’t be decided by a judge.”
“I don’t see that any more is going to come out of further deliberations on this,” Power said.
The plaintiffs in this case filed their lawsuit against TCAPS and GTA in October. GTA students are required to wear masks at all times except when they are seated at their desks, while TCAPS staff and students are currently required to wear masks at all times while they are in school buildings.
