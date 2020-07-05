TRAVERSE CITY — Taylor Bohl tries not to judge when she sees someone at a store not wearing a mask, saying that person could have asthma, COPD or other respiratory issues.
As for those who just choose not to wear one?
“There are years and years and years of science even behind simply wearing a mask,” said Bohl, a surgical technologist at Munson Medical Center. “The line that’s been drawn between the maskers and the non-maskers has become more of an issue than the pandemic itself.”
Bohl, 23, said she does not favor one political party over the other, saying she was raised a certain way, but her beliefs have changed.
When it comes to which candidate should lead the country for the next four years, neither is her choice, Bohl said. She said the handling of the pandemic and the economy has not swayed her one way or the other, but the two options have pushed her to do more research to see which candidate more closely aligns with her ideals.
President Donald Trump gets a pass — though not her support — because he did the best he could being a businessman who was thrown into the coronavirus pandemic, she said. She’s also not a fan of former Vice President Joe Biden, as she doesn’t agree with his Democratic reforms and political ideals.
Overall, Bohl is satisfied with how the government dealt with the pandemic.
“Regulation-wise I think they did a fine job, at least from the standpoint of our healthcare system,” she said.
There were no spikes of cases in the Grand Traverse region, but the area was ready for a spike that never really happened, something she attributes to the early handling of the pandemic.
Bohl believes there will be a vaccine ready by the end of the year, but questions how effective it will be. It has been created too fast and has not gone through a sufficient trial phase, she said.
“We have to take our chances with it,” she said. “It’s something worth trying.”
Bohl believes the vaccine likely will be added to the required vaccine checklist for people working at a hospital.
While elective surgeries were on hold during the pandemic, Bohl did not have to take a furlough.
“I am coping as well as any healthcare worker can,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.