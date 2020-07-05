TRAVERSE CITY — Donald Bailey is three years into retirement.
It came, perhaps, at a good time — the former Michigan State Police sergeant has watched the outcry and the massive crowds, peaceful and not, officers face in the wake of George Floyd’s homicide while in Minneapolis Police custody.
“I can’t breathe” were some of Floyd’s final words, captured in video by a witness who begged an officer to take his knee off Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes as Floyd suffocated.
A medical examiner ruled Floyd’s cause of death as asphyxiation by sustained pressure, according to the Associated Press, and four officers face charges after the May 25 incident.
For Bailey, 60, the news is getting harder and harder to watch.
“It’s a very sad state of affairs for everyone,” said Bailey, a Grand Traverse County empty-nester.
He agrees with the charges against the officers involved in Floyd’s death, and calls his and the deaths of others at the hands of police in recent weeks “gut-wrenching,” “absolutely horrible” and “painful to watch.”
But Bailey, with 37 years in police work — 31 of them with MSP — feels calls to “Defund the police” and drastically reform operations are a step too far.
He says training and screening processes for officers are solid as-is, and amending them would do little to weed out “bad apples.”
“Police officers, we’re just human beings like everybody else,” Bailey said. “Every law enforcement agency is made up of humans, and there are going to be some people who do the wrong thing. You’re never going to get away from that — it doesn’t matter the level of training.
“These instances are aberrations of what can go wrong.”
Nearly 40 years in the field didn’t bring Bailey face to face with what he’s seen in Minneapolis and other cities across the state — violence against Black people and against protesters.
And he worries protests and riots will leave unexpected long-term consequences — deterring good apples from becoming officers.
“We were having a tough time recruiting people anyway — it’s not that lucrative, it’s not the job that it once was, as far as respect from the community,” Bailey said. “Now, it’s going to be even worse.”
