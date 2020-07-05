TRAVERSE CITY — Charles Comber was inside his tattoo and piercing studio on June 15 when he heard the news: the U.S. Supreme Court ruled employers cannot fire someone because they’re gay or transgender.
Comber, who is transgender, was not worried about being fired himself, because he owns his own business with his wife, Natalie Ferrer, a cosmetologist.
He said he was happy for any legal ruling from the high court that advances equality for his clients and his community.
“It was a really cool moment,” Comber said. “Many of our clients are LGBTQ or non-binary, they were in the shop and they got to share that with us. It was a real victory.”
Comber is not a member of any political party and said it is issues of equality and civil rights that inspire him to vote.
The 32-year-old moved to northern Michigan in 2005 after graduating from high school in Flint.
He calls himself a man of faith, identifies as a Christian-Buddhist, attends Mosaic Church and is a founder of Northern Michigan People’s Pride.
The group seeks to help those in the LGBTQ community who find themselves marginalized, whether because of economic or gender discrimination, Comber said.
He’s experienced both, he said.
Healthcare workers have treated him disrespectfully for being transgender and some state bureaucracies refuse to recognized him as male, even though he changed his gender on his driver’s license, his passport and his birth certificate.
“I just got my driver’s license renewal the other day,” Comber said. “I have been Charlie for years and yet they said I have an invalid driver’s license. The unemployment office couldn’t identify me. It’s everyday things like that.”
Comber plans to support Joe Biden in the presidential election in November, he said. It is the race for president, and not local or state offices, that will get him to the polls, he said.
“In the past, I have always voted for whoever I related to the most,” Comber said. “I’d weigh the pros and cons, but not as an affiliate of any one particular party. Today its different. Today it feels like its the Trump administration against everyone else.”
Comber said he was saddened by President Donald Trump’s recent use of the military against what he said were peaceful Washington, D.C., protesters.
He was offended by the way the president held up the Holy Bible in front of St. John’s Church in Lafayette Square and said he felt Trump disrespected the church’s minister.
“We have a big change happening right now,” Comber said. “I hope more people will be voting this year and that the change turns out to be a positive one.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.