TRAVERSE CITY — James Howell is the oldest of four children. Born and raised in Flint.
His life was built upon a foundation laid by his parents and by God. Life experiences broadened his world view outside the walls of his home and the streets of his neighborhood.
He hunted, camped, traveled, found himself experiencing different walks of life and culture.
He spent time in church, ran track, sung in choir and madrigals — and blessed Carnegie Hall with his vocal talents. He served in the Air Force and was even a semi-professional skateboarder.
Howell has also spent every day of his 49 years on Earth as a Black man in the United States.
Ask him what that means now, and Howell isn’t sure what to say.
“You don’t know what to expect,” he said.
Howell, who now lives in Traverse City, can recall with clarity the times when — as just a child — racial slurs were hurled at him.
“If I was going down to the corner store, it was always ‘You better keep an eye on this little n-word so he doesn’t steal from us,’” he said. “It broke my heart.”
Despite those pitfalls, Howell credits his mother and father for his well-rounded outlook on life.
“They exposed me to ‘church things,’” he said. “Supporting people, helping others, being a blessing and loving on people, serving in the church, serving in the community.”
But on the outskirts of that life, Howell said he was exposed to “the bigotry and the hatred and the racism” that young African American men endure every day.
He faced his own run-ins with law enforcement when an officer accused him of selling drugs and lying. Howell said he was “never in that life” and worked to keep himself away from it.
“It’s just like, ‘Wow, do you think every Black kid is out here doing wrong or selling drugs?’ Just because I was Black, that’s what they thought,” Howell said.
Those experiences, Howell said, caused his “house to be improperly built.” That changed as he got older and when he realized what happened to him was not right and was not his fault.
Out of that grew love.
“I have it in my heart and in my mind that ‘I love everyone, so everyone loves me,’” Howell said. “I don’t focus on those concerns or those fears because I’m at peace with myself because of God.”
But that does not mean Howell shuts his eyes to the world around him. Far from it.
Howell calls it like he sees it. Words without action and actions without a plan ring hollow to him.
“You can say you support African Americans, but what does that mean?” Howell said. “You have to come to the table with a plan to show that you truly are supporting us.”
Howell said more African Americans would show up on Election Day if they felt those running for office had their best interests “truly at heart.”
Howell hasn’t always felt that to be the case, but he hopes to see a rise in voting from the Black community come November.
Howell said now is the time to “have serious heart-to-heart discussions, ask the questions in the spirit of humility and answer them in the spirit of love.”
“Even though we have a dark history, it has grown from there,” he said. “Our country does have a great opportunity and potential to be like never before — to be that true lighthouse for other nations to take model of.”
