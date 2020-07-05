TRAVERSE CITY — “Oh no, not again.”
That’s what Courtney Wiggins thought when she found out a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd. A police officer killing a Black man is, unfortunately, nothing new, she said, and she believes it’s emblematic of much deeper systemic problems.
Wiggins, 38, said she’s seen other moments of outrage following a Black person’s death at the hands of police.
“And there’s a moment of a push for change, and then people walk away from the table like, ‘Well, we’ve done something, we’ve done these protests,’ and then the Black community is still grappling with trying to move forward in a world that wants to stay the same,” she said.
Racism is in-grown into American society, and while it’s not exclusive to any one culture or ethnicity, the Black community has faced tremendous oppression, Wiggins said.
She believes racism is a major problem among police, and that the profiling Black people experience erodes trust in law enforcement, she said.
Wiggins said she wants a better place for her 9-year-old son than she had growing up.
The Traverse City resident is self-employed, owns a music therapy business and co-owns a tea apothecary and has lived in Traverse City for roughly a year and a half. She identifies as Black, and that’s integral to her point of view, she said.
The reaction to Floyd’s death feels different, Wiggins said. Several factors have compounded the outrage levels, like two men killing Ahmaud Arbery and a woman threatening to call the police on Christian Cooper after he asked her to leash her dog. Plus, Black people are dying from COVID-19 at higher rates because they face higher poverty rates.
Wiggins said the deaths, threats and poverty all trace back to one thing: race.
More people are decrying injustice amid a “scary” political climate where President Donald Trump and political pundits use inflammatory language, Wiggins said. Now’s the time to identify the problem, have some serious dialog and make meaningful changes, she said.
Conversations about race can be painful, Wiggins said — she has talked with white people who become defensive or dodge with lines like, “I don’t see color.” But there are many aspects of the subject of race on which people can agree.
“We can still have our opposing viewpoints, but I think that in having conversations, you are bringing more understanding and more humanity to each other,” she said.
Wiggins, a Northern Michigan Anti-Racism Task Force’s member, is meeting with Traverse City Police Department and Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office leaders.
The task force wants both departments to make reforms she said will make the community safer for everyone and aren’t meant to be divisive. She’s looking for political candidates who support similar measures.
She joined the task force because she’s tired of lots of talk and little action each time someone like George Floyd or Ahmaud Arbery dies, she said.
“We are at a moment in time that we could really make so much change within our community and within society as a whole,” she said. “I don’t want to see that moment just become another hashtag and then forgotten about.”
