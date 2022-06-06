TRAVERSE CITY — Several Traverse City schools were placed in secure mode Monday because of a possible threat at Northwest Education Services, formerly the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District.
Traverse City Police Chief Jeffrey O'Brien said a threat was made was made by a male juvenile who has been identified, though the name has not been released.
"We are working with the school and law enforcement to vet the threat and try to contain it," O'Brien said.
John VanWagoner, superintendent of Traverse City Area Public Schools, said nearby schools were placed in safe mode as a precautionary measure.
"We decided to put the buildings in secure mode as we would if an unknown person was hanging around the outside of a building," VanWagoner said. "At no time ever have we felt that our students are in danger at any time."
Schools included Creekside School, which shares a campus with the TBAISD at 1101 Red Drive; Central Grade School at 301 Seventh St.; Traverse City West Middle School at 3950 Silver Lake Road; the Montessori School at 1009 S. Oak St.; and Traverse Heights at 933 Rose St.
Schools were closed on the basis of their proximity to the ISD or because they had ISD satellite offices in their building.
TCAPS Director of Communications Ginger Smith said when a school is in secure mode learning in the building continues, though all doors are locked and students do not go out for recess or other outdoor activities. Main entries with intercom systems are used to control who comes in or out of the building, she said.
A lockdown occurs when there is an active threat and is much more in-depth, Smith said.
O'Brien said law enforcement officers are using the same protocol they always use whenever a school is involved.
"Any time we are dealing with our young children we are always extra cautious," he said.
