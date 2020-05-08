TRAVERSE CITY —A possible coronavirus exposure closed the Robert P. Griffin Hall of Justice on Friday.
“In the early morning hours this Friday, May 8, 2020, county administration was notified that there was a potential coronavirus exposure at the Hall of Justice,” County Administrator Nate Alger said in a press release. “The information received was rapidly evolving so out of an abundance of caution, it was determined that the Hall of Justice would be closed to employees and the public before the opening of the Hall of Justice and for the entire day today, May 8, 2020.”
Alger's statement did not offer more detail about when or where the exposure at the courthouse -- located near downtown Traverse City -- may have occurred.
The facility will be re-opened Monday, May 11, Alger said.
The Hall of Justice had reduced access to the courthouse and has only been providing essential services due to the pandemic, the facility’s website states.
Other services were being conducted online at 13thcircuitcourt.org.
