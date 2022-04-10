TRAVERSE CITY — When you think of Right Brain Brewery, Saturday morning probably isn’t the time slot that comes to mind. But Traverse City families are flipping the script on a beloved bar game to help struggling kids and teens.
On the last Saturday of each month, from 10-11 a.m., Right Brain Brewery hosts the Pinball Wizard Social Gathering. It’s an event designed for students in third grade and up who struggle with social interactions and who want to meet new friends in a fun, safe setting while getting to play pinball.
This is an opportunity for kids to learn something new and establish friendships and a chance for parents to network and find support within their community. The hope is that participants expand their socializing skills and take their experiences and lessons learned at the pinball gatherings into other areas of their lives to promote happiness and well-being.
Right Brain Brewery, already known for its Thursday night pinball club — which brings together people from eclectic walks of life to enjoy their love of pinball — was the perfect location to start this youth event. With 30 machines from all eras available, kids and adults alike have a wide variety of pinball machines to enjoy.
Ryan Cormier, a Traverse City teacher, first brought the idea for the youth event to Russell Springsteen, owner of Right Brain Brewery, and Scott Bright of Grand Traverse Vending, and their response couldn’t have been better.
“We were both onboard instantly,” said Springsteen. “It feels great to be involved with this.”
For this undertaking, Cormier drew inspiration from two sources: the documentary “Wizard Mode” about a man with autism discovering pinball to be a positive outlet for himself and Cormier’s personal experience of starting a video game club at West Senior High for autistic students who struggle with social interaction.
Cormier wanted to create a friendly setting within the community to welcome any student who has a tough time making friends.
“As a special education teacher in town, I noticed the impact that COVID-19 was having on the social-emotional health of our students after returning to the classroom face-to-face,” said Cormier. “[Russell, Scott, and I] all recognized immediately how impactful this could be on this community of children who don’t always have this sort of opportunity to interact with others outside of the school setting.”
A pivotal contributor to this project, Scott Bright has been in the pinball business for 50 years and has owned Grand Traverse Vending since 2002. A member of the Thursday night pinball club and provider of Right Brain’s pinball machines, Bright knew joining forces with Cormier and Springsteen was the right thing to do.
“This kind of event is really important in any area, and I hope that every business, industry, and human being contributes to their community and special needs kids in a positive way.”
“Scott and Russ have been simply amazing with their support of this project, and without them, this would not have been more than an idea that would never have become a reality,” said Cormier. “I also want to recognize the support from my fellow teachers who have shown up to volunteer even though this isn’t a TCAPs sponsored event. I’m so grateful for their support at the event or helping to get the word out about it.”
Only just started in January, the event has already received a positive response from participants, with parents mentioning how big of a need this has been in the community and how grateful they are that this option is now available for their kids.
“The feedback [has been] incredible,” said Springsteen. “I saw [...] bonding; there was a lot of smiling. The moms said there are few opportunities for them to get kids together and for the moms to be able to talk. We had about a dozen kids, and we expect it to organically grow.”
The Pinball Wizards Social Gathering is an independent event and is not affiliated with any school system. Parents and volunteers can sign up to bring healthy breakfast snacks to the meetings, and siblings are welcome to participate. There is no cost to join, and all pinball games are paid for, or the machines are set on free play.
“Ultimately, when you work with kids as a profession every day, especially those students who have special needs, it’s difficult not to constantly think about ways to make their lives better and more fulfilling,” added Cormier. “In a great sense, I think this event has been just as fulfilling for the adults as it has been for the kids. It’s just a good feeling to see these kids running around from machine to machine with new friends and having fun, and then looking back when it’s over and knowing that you were able to play a part in making that happen for them.”
Upcoming “Pinball Wizards Social Gathering” events take place on April 30 and May 28. For more information or to sign up for snack duty, visit tinyurl.com/traversecitypinballwizards.
