TRAVERSE CITY — Myth busted: It appears that holiday porch pirating hasn’t risen with the holiday rush.
Two incidents of package theft last week were reduced by half, after one was found to be a door-camera misunderstanding.
Traverse City Police Captain Jim Bussell said a neighbor watching out for a package for another neighbor at the 600 block of N. Elmwood sent a young person over to get it, which was recorded by the recipients’ Ring doorbell.
When the owners saw the young person take the package on their camera, they thought someone had stolen it.
But the package was not actually stolen.
But a 31-year-old Traverse City woman told Traverse City police a large package, possibly a Christmas tree, was delivered at her home in the 500 block of the Georgetown apartments in the morning as she was leaving, but was gone by the time her boyfriend arrived in the afternoon.
No other porch-pirating incidents have been confirmed by police at this time.
Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office Lt. Brian Giddis said package theft isn’t actually reported to the police that often.
“I would say, just from my own perception of it, what I see on our patrol log, it’s not very common. But, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen,” Giddis said. “So, a lot of people, I think, don’t report it to us. They just call Amazon, say my stuff didn’t show up and then Amazon remedies it somehow. So, I think it happens a lot but it probably doesn’t get reported to us a lot.”
Michael Heyd, business manager at UPS’ Customer Center on Hammond Road, said he believes UPS has very few porch pirating issues in the Traverse City area.
When packages go missing, there is usually another explanation, he said,
If UPS does notice a trend of missing packages, he said, they will stop the shipping process, and ask customers to come pick their packages up and sign for them, rather than leaving them at their doorstep.
He also said UPS uses geolocation with the date and time to track packages.
If a package is lost, Loss Prevention — UPS’ security team — would handle it.
“In my area, I couldn’t tell you the last time I had an issue come to my desk. And, considering we deliver 27,000 packages alone, that’s pretty infrequent,” Heyd said, referring to how many packages UPS is currently shipping locally per day this holiday season.
Brittany Kreiner, production manager and web designer at Copy Queen, a certified FedEx location, could only recall two instances where a signature was not provided and a package was stolen in the middle of the summer in downtown Traverse City.
In another instance, someone called because the package was on their porch was gone and thought it was stolen; however, it’s unclear if the package was actually stolen or not.
“In the past six months I have been working here, FedEx has been pretty reliable and we haven’t had too many issues reported,” Kreiner, said, adding her store takes precautions against porch pirating by having customers sign off on packages.
Kreiner said, in the past two weeks, the amount of packages being shipped out has doubled at their location and she expects it to double again by Christmas.
“Someone came in with 33 packages,” she said, describing them as heavy, about 20 pounds apiece, which looked like gifts from a business to their clients.
She also said a chocolate confectioner comes in frequently to ship chocolates for the holidays.
Heyd said, on a typical spring day, UPS delivers 14,000 to 15,000 packages in the Traverse City area. During the holiday season, he said they normally deliver 24,000 to 25,000 packages a day, with a record of 32,000 packages a day, an increase of about 10,000 more packages delivered during the holiday season.
He said, nationwide, UPS delivers about 33 million packages per day this time of year.
“If I had a request, it would be (for people) to shop earlier and, if you’re procrastinating, stop it,” Heyd said.
Despite others confirming porch-pirating was uncommon in the Traverse City area, Bussell said he thought porch-pirating is more common at Christmastime, when people are ordering gifts and other holiday-related items, and said he thought there should be awareness of the issue.
“People are getting more packages this time of year, so just be aware that there are people who will drive through town looking for packages in front of houses and businesses to take,” he said.
Elizabeth Najduch, public relations contact for the United States Postal Service, said if porch pirating was reported to the USPS by a customer, the Postal Inspection Service would handle it, and that any incident would likely end up on city police’s patrol logs.
Najduch’s top two tips for preventing porch pirating were to not leave packages unattended on porches or in mailboxes and to have residents hold their mail at their local post office if they’re going out of town.
Her No. 5 tip was to sign for delivery.
Heyd echoed the advice to bring packages inside quickly.
“When you know you have something coming, don’t leave it out overnight,” Heyd said. “Don’t get accustomed, just bring it inside.”
USPS Inspection Service did not return a call for comment, and an Amazon communications manager emailed a comment that the “vast majority of deliveries make to people without issue” and if something occurs, the company works directly with the customer to “make it right.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.