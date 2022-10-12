TRAVERSE CITY — Two women will face off in District 2 for a seat on the Grand Traverse County Commission.
Democrat Lauren Flynn and Republican Ellen Koenig are vying to represent the district that is made up of parts of Traverse City and Garfield Township.
The county board has nine seats — compared to seven last year — after reapportionment created new district lines. The extra seats were added because of a 9.4-percent increase in the county’s population, now at 95,238.
Flynn, of Traverse City, works for the Grand Traverse Democratic Party; Koenig said she spends much of her time volunteering.
Great communication skills, honesty, integrity and transparency are qualities Flynn said she’ll bring to the table if elected.
“All voters and constituents of Grand Traverse County should know exactly how decisions are being made and how we are spending taxpayer dollars,” Flynn said. “Constituents have a right to know.”
Koenig has lived in the county for 45 years and said she has a lot of life experience to offer. She raised a family, volunteered and has watched local elected leaders and saw how they made decisions. She also is involved with a lot of new political organizations, she said, declining to name them.
“There is unprecedented growth in our region and I think I have a lot to offer,” Koenig said.
While she welcomes the growth, she said, as a commissioner, she will have a duty to maintain fiscal responsibility while preserving northern Michigan values and quality of life.
Mental health services have consistently been named as one of the top issues in Grand Traverse County. The six-county Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority delivers mental health, substance use disorder and development disabilities services that are paid for with about $90 million in Medicaid funds.
In May, county board members voted to leave the authority and form its own agency, saying services have not been sufficient for decades.
“It’s not an overnight decision and I think it was taken quite lightly,” Flynn said.
More recently, the board opted to rewrite an enabling agreement for Northern Lakes, which also includes Crawford, Leelanau, Missaukee, Roscommon and Wexford counties. Board Chair Rob Hentschel has said the county may still choose to leave, a move that would dissolve Northern Lakes.
Flynn said she does not think the county made the right decision in May. There’s still a lot to discuss before figuring out what steps should be taken, she said.
“I’m not an expert in mental health and I’m ready to open my ears and listen to the experts,” Flynn said. “I don’t want to see Community Mental Health broken up.”
She’d like to see more communication with the other counties in Northern Lakes, as well as with other counties around the state.
Koenig said the county needs to do whatever it takes to find the solutions.
“This has been a decades-old problem in our community and many, many people have been affected by this,” Koenig said. “There are a lot of people in our community who are suffering and this needs to be fixed.”
The county has hired an attorney and a consultant to explore its options and lead it through the transition, if that is the path that is chosen by commissioners.
Another issue facing the county is the lack of affordable housing, a problem that Flynn said she believes could be improved by partnerships with nonprofit agencies and other entities. Incentives also can be offered to property owners, developers and contractors for long-term rentals, she said.
“We want to serve tourists and we can’t do that if we don’t have employees in hospitality and retail, let alone bring local talent,” Flynn said. “People need to not just survive, they need to thrive.”
Flynn was nominated after defeating Melissa Hogan in the August primary election.
Koenig said she is not sure she views the housing crisis is a county issue, but she said it’s a human issue.
There are lots of developments being built right now, she said. But the county should look at its policies and restrictions when it comes to housing, and consider streamlining the process and removing obstacles to construction.
“I hope that, with supply and demand, the costs will come down,” Koenig said. “As a commissioner, I will do what I can to promote an affordable housing market.”
