TRAVERSE CITY — A Grand Traverse County Jail inmate is suspected of assaulting a corrections officer using the contents of a toilet.
The inmate put a blanket in a toilet and threw it at a corrections officer, splashing the officer with whatever liquid was on the blanket at 12:32 p.m. on Sunday, said Traverse City Police Department Detective Sergeant Matt Richmond.
He said it was unclear what caused the inmate's actions.
The incident was logged as an assault and sent to the county prosecutor's office for further review.
