KINGSLEY — Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s office identified the 38-year-old man killed in a weekend crash at Summit and Walton roads in Paradise Township.
At 9:12 a.m. on Sunday, Travis Russell Austin was driving a Chevy Suburban southbound on Summit Road, approaching the intersection at Walton Road, where there is a stop sign.
Two Penske trucks, one following another, were traveling westbound on Walton Road when the lead Penske truck approached the stop sign, couldn’t stop and slid into the intersection. Police said on Tuesday that Austin’s vehicle went underneath the box truck.
Austin later died of his injuries after transport to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. The Penske truck driver did not sustain any observable injuries nor was treated medically, law enforcement officials said. The crash, which occurred in Grand Traverse County, is still under investigation and police are still exploring charges against the Penske box truck driver, a 37-year-old man from Texas.
