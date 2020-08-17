TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City teen’s roadside death remains under investigation.
Nadia Zeigler, 19, died at Munson Medical Center on Sunday after being hit by a pickup truck while jogging, according to Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll.
The truck struck Zeigler as she took a mid-afternoon jog along River Road near River Bend Road. Carroll couldn’t say if she lived nearby and had few details to share about the girl Monday.
Zeigler’s East Bay Township route took her westbound along the road’s eastbound shoulder, Carroll said. The black Dodge Ram truck was heading east when it hit Zeigler, leaving the truck’s front right panels and headlight heavily damaged and the girl unresponsive.
Despite its name, River Road runs fairly straight, touting few curves and — at least near the scene — no overhanging trees, Carroll said.
Three people were in the pickup truck at the time of the crash -- the man driving, his wife and child.
Carroll declined to say whether MSP plans to recommend charges against the driver to Grand Traverse County prosecutors.
MSP officials are withholding the driver’s name, and Carroll said a full report on the incident still is being compiled.
An autopsy on Zeigler was in progress Monday afternoon.
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department, East Bay EMS and Grand Traverse Metro Fire assisted on-scene.
