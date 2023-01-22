Editor’s note: The following story is adapted from an episode of Points North, a narrative podcast about the land, water, and inhabitants of the Great Lakes. Listen to more episodes wherever you find podcasts.
EATON RAPIDS — Apollo slumps over in his enclosure at Wildside Rehabilitation and Education Center.
He sighs deeply and cracks open a bright yellow eye. Volunteer researchers Jonah Wojnar and Darlene Smith are there to check up on him.
Apollo, a young, brown-feathered bald eagle, was admitted to Wildside on Jan. 11 after being found underneath some power lines in Van Buren County.
Wojner said he’s got a long recovery ahead of him.
“When he came in, he couldn’t stand. He’s able to move one leg, the other one, he doesn’t seem to be able to move at all,” Wojner said. “And then, he has what our vet thinks is an old injury where the eye was punctured and scarred over.”
He doesn’t have the strength to make any noise right now.
That’s because of another issue the researchers are worried about. Apollo has dangerous levels of lead in his blood — and he’s not alone.
Lead has been linked to brain damage and organ failure in humans. If children are exposed, even in the womb, lead can cause irreversible development issues. It’s equally devastating in wildlife.
The problem is, lead is in many things: old paint, water pipes, car exhaust.
Researchers, like the ones at Wildside continue to notice an uptick in lead poisoning among large raptors like the bald eagle.
“Almost every eagle we get has some level of lead poisoning,” Wojner said. “We are usually surprised when there isn’t.”
Symptoms
A 2022 study published in the journal Science, estimates almost half of adult bald eagles have chronic lead poisoning. The scientists estimate lead exposure could reduce the bald eagle’s growth rate by 4 percent per year.
An eagle would be treated for lead poisoning if its blood tests show anything above 10 micrograms per deciliter; Wojnar says Apollo has more than twice that.
The lead is likely causing a lot of Apollo’s weakness and balance issues. But weakness and balance aren’t the only way lead can attack the body. Depending on levels, lead can carry a lot of negative impacts.
Victoria Hall studies this at the Raptor Center at University of Minnesota.
“It’s one of the saddest things we see because these birds are beautiful, healthy, strong birds ... and it’s lead that brings them basically to the ground,” Hall said.
Videos by the Raptor Center show lead-poisoned eagles spinning their heads around rapidly. Their eyes blink uncontrollably. It almost looks like they’re drunk or got hit in the head.
Hall said if eagles are exposed to enough lead they could be seizing or unable to stand and see. She’s seen it many times.
“Even after decades of work on this issue, we’re still seeing 80-90 percent of the bald eagles that come into our center, showing some level of lead in their blood,” she said.
It’s unknown how many eagles are dying because of this on a national scale, but Hall said between a quarter and a third of bald eagles admitted to the raptor center for lead poisoning die from their symptoms.
It’s not the first time the bald eagle has suffered from mass sickness.
In the 1960s, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services found only about 400 nesting pairs of bald eagles in existence. That’s because the eagles were being killed by a chemical compound called DDT, which was being used as a pesticide following World War II.
The chemical would leach into groundwater, flowing into nearby water bodies and find its way into fish that eagles would eat.
DDT affected the eagle’s ability to produce strong eggshells which would cause death in hatchlings.
But when DDT was banned in 1972, bald eagles made a remarkable comeback. This national symbol now numbers over 300,000 according to federal data — stretching from New England to Alaska.
Hall said lead poisoning could be the bald eagle’s next big hurdle.
“We brought eagles back from the brink once, but we have to constantly be on alert for threats that could hurt their populations again,” she said. “Lead is proving that it’s prevalent enough in these birds that it could have a population impact.”
Lead locations and treatment
There are a number of solutions to address the lead problem. One of them is treatment.
Back at Wildside, Apollo is injected with a calcium EDTA which is a chemical compound that will latch onto molecules of lead and filter out through his kidneys. To help with that, he’s also kept on an all-liquid diet that is injected with a tube down his throat.
This treatment can sometimes get lead levels back down to almost zero. For other birds though, especially older ones, the damage to their nervous system or vital organs is too severe.
The other solution is to get lead out of bald eagle’s diet entirely — but that’s harder.
Birds are poisoned from sources such as dust from lead paint chips, leaded gasoline in soil or micro-trash from landfills. But the 2022 study, which tracked lead levels in more than 1,200 eagles, noted a major uptick in acute lead poisoning around hunting season. The timing indicates to researchers that ammunition left behind by hunters is another contributor.
Lead is a soft metal. When it hits something, it tends to fragment. When a hunter shoots a deer or other large game, those fragments can travel as much as 18 inches throughout the deer’s body.
According to Hall, the gut piles left behind are a rich and nutritious meal for a bald eagle or other scavengers. And, by feeding on the remains, they can ingest lead fragments from rifle rounds and shotgun pellets.
It’s uncertain if this is how Apollo got poisoned, Wildside said. By the time Apollo had his X-rays taken, there was nothing there — any large chunks of lead in his stomach would have already passed through.
The debate
Lead paint is banned, lead infrastructure is being phased out. It’s accepted that the banning of DDT helped bald eagles recover from near extinction.
So why use lead bullets?
“Lead is tradition,” said Chad Thomas, an outreach coordinator at the Institute for Wildlife Studies. “There are bullets that date back to the 1940s, 50s — that are still extremely popular on shelves today. So, that tried-and-true bullet that my grandfather used and then my dad used and then, when I was learning to hunt, he bought it for me because he knew was a great bullet.”
Thomas doesn’t use lead bullets anymore, though. In fact, his whole job is working with hunters to help them understand why lead is dangerous through huntingwithnonlead.org.
He isn’t calling for an outright ban, but he says hunters should work to greatly reduce the number of lead bullets they use. Instead, he recommends copper bullets that prevent fragmentation.
“We are conservationists, we are stewards of wildlife, and we’re naturalists. We care about landscapes and wildlife, not just game,” he said.
Price has historically been a barrier to lead alternatives, though. Copper is a more rare material and manufacturing costs for copper bullets are typically higher than lead bullets.
Thomas said he remembers his first box of non-lead ammunition cost him about $50 more than lead. But that was in 2008. With more companies now producing non-lead rounds, prices are nearly the same, he said.
Even so, some hunters just want lead bullets and disagree with the research that links them to the poisoning of eagles and other birds of prey.
The National Sports and Shooting Foundation takes that stance and worries hunters are vilified in the lead bullet debate. Requests for comment from the NSSF weren’t answered in time for this report.
In a press release, the organization said, “if hunters use of traditional ammunition was adversely impacting bird populations, raptor and bald eagle numbers wouldn’t be soaring, as they have been.”
But, while eagle populations are still on the rise, researchers say that’s only part of the story.
“Even low levels of lead can affect the health and well-being of both humans and wildlife,” said James Manley. He directs the newly-established Skegemog Raptor Center in Traverse City.
Earlier this month, Manley had to euthanize a bald eagle with incurable levels of lead in its blood. X-rays showed there were lead bullet fragments in its stomach.
When he posted pictures of the X-rays on social media, he noticed many hunters who commented asked how the bird got lead poisoning.
He said he wants to work with hunters to increase the demand for alternatives to lead through educational outreach. He started visiting schools and libraries last year to help spread the word.
“It’s easy to get angry. But I think if I get angry, and go after people that maybe are contributing to the problem, instead of trying to work alongside them, I’m going to continue to deal with this.
Manley hopes as more hunters become aware, demand for non-lead alternatives will increase.
Road to recovery
Only a week after Apollo was admitted to Wildside, he’s already making progress.
He wears a harness to gain some mobility in his legs. He still gets his lead poisoning treatment, Smith said, but his levels are decreasing each day and he’s expected to fully recover. He even got to eat some solid food for the first time in more than a week.
His other injuries could keep him at Wildside for another couple of years. Then, hopefully, back to the wild.
