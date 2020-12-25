MAPLETON — Plans to turn an office complex on Old Mission Peninsula into retail and a small motel have run into a zoning hurdle, but project developers are looking for a path forward.
Seven Hills Offices, north of where Devils Dive Road meets Seven Hills Road, could be the future home of a coffee shop, dining, a tasting room, meeting space and a 10-room boutique motel, said Jay Milliken. He and partners Troy Daily and Jordan Valdmanis are eyeing what Milliken called underutilized space that Valdmanis’s father once owned.
They hope to move the buildings, which sit on one of the few commercially zoned plots in the township, away from office and medical services uses to more hospitality-focused ones while keeping the current tenants — Tinker Studio and Old Mission Massage Therapy, to name two.
Milliken said he and Valdmanis grew up on Old Mission Peninsula and want to fill what they see as gaps in some of the offerings there. He’s sympathetic to concerns about the motel, but stressed it’ll be a small, independently run operation.
“Unfortunately I think when people hear a motel or hotel on the peninsula, I too with no other context would say absolutely not, because I think people think we’re going to be tearing things down and building some sort of monstrosity or eyesore or Hampton Inn-type thing, and that absolutely couldn’t be further from the truth,” he said.
Instead, plans are to demolish one building to create more green space, and add a second story to an existing one to create the motel, Milliken said.
But township zoning ordinances require any hotel or motel site to be on plots of 5 acres or more, while Seven Hills Offices is on roughly half that, Milliken said.
Township planning commissioners heard some public comments on the idea at a recent meeting, including concerns about traffic, said Peninsula Township Planner Randy Mielnik.
The board tabled the proposal until they could find out more.
Milliken said he and other project partners hope to hear more from township officials about how the project could move forward.
One path would be asking the township board of zoning appeals for a variance — Milliken argued that township officials “misled” him by not flagging the acreage issue in earlier discussions a few months ago prior to spending lots of time and money on plans.
Mielnik said he could only react to the application after it reached him at the end of November, and that applicants were aware of the township’s acreage requirement.
Nevertheless, Milliken said he’s focusing on the positives and believed a meeting Wednesday with township staff, including Mielnik, was a productive one.
Other possibilities include breaking the project into phases, focusing on overhauling the office space first and attempting to add the motel later.
Mielnik said he expects to hear more from the developers once they’ve weighed their options.
“It’s a process, obviously, to have a development go through like that,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.